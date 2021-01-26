The status of a possible designated hitter rule this season for the National League remains in limbo after the MLB Players Association on Monday reportedly rejected a proposal from MLB officials.

The proposal would have allowed for a universal DH for the second straight year, as opposed to having the position only in the American League, as was the case from 1973 through 2019. Amid the immense disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year, MLB implemented a number of alterations to the 2020 season, including a universal DH, a significantly shortened schedule and an expanded postseason.

In exchange for extending the DH to the National League, MLB asked for an expanded postseason again this year, which caused the union to balk, as first reported by MLB Network. The issue for the union could be an asymmetry between the two bargaining chips, given that the universal DH is thought to also have appeal to MLB executives, just not to the degree it has to the MLBPA, and that there is much more money at stake with the expanded playoff, with that revenue going mostly to team owners.

Another problem for the proposed re-implementation of the expanded playoff, which went from 10 to 16 teams last year, is that some players fear it could depress free agency spending. If it takes fewer wins to reach the postseason, owners might not feel as much urgency to shell out for high-value players. (A counterargument could be that more owners might believe their teams have shots at the postseason and would be emboldened to pursue roster upgrades.)

The uncertainty over whether the NL will have a DH this season has complicated decisions in free agency, which began in November. After George Springer agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, there was speculation that the New York Mets, who had been linked to him, might have gone harder after the former Houston Astros outfielder if they knew they had a DH spot.

As noted Monday by The Athletic, sluggers such as Marcell Ozuna and Nelson Cruz are waiting to see whether there will be more of market for their services and whether some teams could be delaying roster decisions until they have more clarity.

“It’s just kind of hanging over everyone’s head,” an NL executive said last month to Sports Illustrated. “Like, What is the deal?”

Several weeks later – and less than a month before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training – there still is no deal between MLB and its union that would allow for a DH on all teams. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires in December, and many observers expect to see a universal DH in the 2022 season after it is adopted in a new CBA. How that issue will be resolved for the upcoming season remains to be seen, but Monday’s impasse did nothing to dispel NL pitchers’ plans to work on their bunting skills.

INDIANS: Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to Cleveland on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The team and Hernández have an agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, in place and it will become official once medical tests have been completed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it could be days before everything is finalized.

Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia. He batted .283 in 58 games, led the AL with 20 doubles and played excellent defense, committing just four errors. His return softens the impact of Cleveland losing All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was traded to the New York Mets earlier this month.

NATIONALS: Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen.

The deal includes $6.5 million in salary that will be deferred without interest. The deferred money will come in payments due $1.5 million next Jan. 15, $3.5 million on Jan. 15, 2023, and $1.5 million on Jan. 15, 2024.

The 30-year-old Hand led the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season for the Cleveland Indians, compiling a 2.05 ERA, .169 opponents’ batting average, 29 strikeouts and four walks in 22 innings over 23 appearances. He did not allow a home run last season.

Cleveland declined Hand’s $10 million option after last season, triggering a $1 million buyout and making him a free agent eligible to sign with any major league club.

ASTROS: Michael Brantley and Houston have agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract. The outfielder will earn salaries of $16 million annually.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »