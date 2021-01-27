Mainers can prove just how hardy they are this winter, with some restaurants keeping their outdoor dining areas open to customers willing to bundle up in order to eat out. If there were any city where residents and visitors would risk freezing temperatures and snowfall – but not COVID-19 – in order to go to a restaurant, Portland would be it.

We’re highlighting a few of the spots with the best set-ups, including patios and parking lots decked out with tents and heaters to try make winter outdoor dining as bearable as it can be – which, for some, will always be better than not eating out at all.

MAINE CRAFT DISTILLING

WHERE: 123 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 613-9068. mainecraftdistilling.com

HOURS: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

DETAILS: Maine Craft Distilling has an expansive area for outdoor seating and has built heated, individual structures similar to ice houses. For food, the distillery’s menu ranges from fried arancini (Arborio rice balls stuffed with charred vegetables and mozzarella) to the beef, pork and black bean chili served with a corn muffin.

HOT TIP: Warm your bones up with a hot, boozy drinks like Hot Butter Rum, Hot Wassail and the Hot Toddy, or the adult versions of hot chocolate, hot cider and coffee.

LITTLE GIANT

WHERE: 211 Danforth St., Portland, (207) 747-5045. littlegiantmaine.com

HOURS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch.

DETAILS: Little Giant is open six nights a week for outdoor dining and brunch on weekend morning and has recently completed work on a fabulous covered courtyard.

HOT TIP: Favorite menu items include the lobster roll, burger and black rice.

BRUNO’S

WHERE: 33 Allen Ave., Portland, (207) 878-9511. brunosportland.com

HOURS: 11:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No reservations.

DETAILS: Bruno’s has an outdoor seating tent with heaters and eight tables placed 6 feet apart. Some of the sides are open for ventilation and means of egress. The restaurant plans to keep the tent up as long as possible.

HOT TIP: Try the lobster ravioli with sherry cream sauce or one of your old-school Italian comfort food favorites and be sure to leave room for dessert because they’ve got cannoli, strawberry ricotta cake and several other tasty treats.

TIQA

WHERE: 327 Commercial St., Portland, (207) 808-8840. tiqa.net

HOURS: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

DETAILS: We may be on the Atlantic Ocean here in Maine, but you can get a taste of the Mediterranean at Tiqa, which plans to keep its patio open for the foreseeable future. Sit around the fire pit or at a table by a heater. Tiqa also has seven sidewalk tables that can seat up to six guests, and they’ll remain open well into spring.

HOT TIP: The entire menu bursts with Mediterranean marvels, including baba ghanoush, lamb gyros, falafel, chicken shawarma, lemon lentil soup and several kabobs, including a vegetarian one of fall vegetables. On the cocktail front, there’s a potion called the Granada made with tequila, chili liqueur, triple sec, pomegranate and lime juice that looks mighty tasty.

TOMASO’S CANTEEN

WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland, (207) 536-1285. tomasoscanteen.com.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

DETAILS: At Tomaso’s Canteen you can park yourself in their outdoor, heated covered patio area.

HOT TIP: Tomaso’s is a place to eat and drink with abandonment and its comfort foods are many. You can’t go wrong with a chicken bomb, mac and cheese, fried pickles and, gasp, a three-pound bucket of chicken wings. Wash it all down with, well, just about anything you can think of, including plenty of local brews.

BLUE SPOON

WHERE: 89 Congress St., Portland, (207) 773-1116. bluespoonme.com

HOURS: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

DETAILS: Near the top of Munjoy Hill is where you’ll find Blue Spoon and its sidewalk tables. BYOB (bring your own blanket, that is) for extra coziness. Or you can park yourself in their side patio area. Either way, you’ll be out in the elements, but the heaters will take the chill off as will a little something from their warm drink menu.

HOT TIP: The coriander rubbed pork belly with braised cabbage and golden raisin mostarda will stick to your ribs as will the Blue Spoon burger. Kick it off with some charred carrots or angus beef tartare but leave room for dessert because a recent special was an epic-looking pear tart, and you never know what chef/owners Will Lavey and his wife, Liz Koenigsberg, will whip up.

TERLINGUA

WHERE: 40 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 956-7573. terlingua.me

HOURS: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

DETAILS: On the always-hopping stretch of Washington Avenue, Terlingua is the place to go for a menu of BBQ deliciousness that fuses Southwestern cuisine with house-smoked meats. They’ve got a sweet two-tier back deck that’s heated and covered for outdoor dining. There’s also an open-air margarita garden with a fire pit, Adirondack chairs and four picnic tables with heaters. But that’s not all, Terlingua also has a pair of heated and covered fish shacks which can each hold six people. Walk-ins are welcome but it’s a good idea to make a reservation for any of the covered spots because they go fast.

HOT TIP: Along with mouth-watering menu items like ceviche, the super popular Baja fish tacos, green chili with pork shoulder and plantain fritters, you can also snag grab-and-go meals with things like smoked meats, taco kits and dry goods from the adjacent market. On the cocktail front, it should come as no surprise that the signature drink at Terlingua is the margarita.

Evo Kitchen + Bar

WHERE: 443 Fore St., Portland, (207) 358-7830. evoportland.com

HOURS: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

DETAILS: At Evo, you can reserve your very own private, heated dining chalet for parties of two to five people for a two-hour time slot. It’s like your own personal culinary snow globe sanctuary where you’ll enjoy a delicious meal prepared by the Evp team led by executive chef Matt Ginn.

HOT TIP: Evo shines with its Mediterranean cuisine and they source produce, meat and fish from local farms and fish mongers. From chickpea fries and falafel to start to entrees like duck, beef short rib and gnocchi, there’s something for every palate at Evo, including vegetarians and vegans.

