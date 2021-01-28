IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., Derek D. Drisko, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., Dustin J. Aldrich, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:51 p.m., Kati J. Fogg, 33, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and violating conditions of release.
