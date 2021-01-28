OAKLAND — Ashley Mullen and Morgan Genness each scored 10 points as the Messalonskee girls basketball team opened its season with a 56-39 victory over Winslow on Thursday.

Shauna Clark and Brennan Doran each added nine points for the Eagles (1-0). Genness also had seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Mikayla Rioux scored a game-high 16 points for Winslow (0-2) while Bodhi Littlefield added 14.

MARANACOOK 45, MT. BLUE 34: Ella Schmidt scored 13 points to lead the Black Bears in Readfield.

Grace Dwyer scored 11, while Kayleigh Kubicki had eight and Gabby Green scored seven.

Mt. Blue was led by Eva Stevens with nine points and Katelyn Daggett with eight.

CARRABEC 47, MADISON 45: Brooke Welch scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Cobras to the win.

Sara Olson added nine points for Carrabec (3-1).

Madison falls to 1-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 56, WINSLOW 44: Matt Parent scored 22 points, leading the Eagles (1-0) in Winslow.

Jason Reynolds had 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Black Raiders (0-3).

