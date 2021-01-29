IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:13 p.m., Matthew L. Shockley, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on three warrants.
7:52 p.m., Peter J. Tsoukalas, 35, of Solon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., Jason Rossi, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.
