IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:13 p.m., Matthew L. Shockley, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on three warrants.

7:52 p.m., Peter J. Tsoukalas, 35, of Solon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., Jason Rossi, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles