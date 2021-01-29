NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.
A press release issued Wednesday said that the 84-year-old actor and singer actually retired last year and his son, John, stepped in to oversee his father’s business, including special projects and his record label KK Records. His estate will be managed by Morris Higham Management, which also manages clients including Kenny Chesney, Barbara and Louise Mandrell and the Roger Miller estate.
Kristofferson, an Oxford scholar from Texas, brought introspective and poetic lyrics to country music with songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Me and Bobby McGee” and was a member of the supergroup The Highwaymen. He has starred in 70 films and earned a Golden Globe for his performance in “A Star is Born.”
He was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.
As for retiring, the release said Kristofferson will celebrate his 85th birthday this June with several special projects.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
College roundup: John Chaney, longtime basketball coach at Temple, dies at 89
-
Morning Sentinel
Fairfield committee, town officials explore economic opportunities through survey
-
Local & State
Readfield-area officials receive $22,000 grant to fund food composting program
-
News
Mexico man denies charges in fatal collision with Rumford bicyclist
-
Local & State
Rockland man charged with making false marine distress call
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.