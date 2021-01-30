IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:57 p.m., Adam Koopman, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and for possessing a firearm while prohibited.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:40 p.m., Casey Edward McDonald, 33, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

7:55 p.m., Jesse Ryan Cole, 39, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Saturday at 12:52 a.m., Makenzie M. Lang-Church, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:31 p.m., Alton F. Blaisdell, 57, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

