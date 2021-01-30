Gardiner Police Officer Allen Alexander sustained injuries after crashing his vehicle into a tree off Weeks Road. Photo submitted by Gardiner Police

GARDINER — A Gardiner police officer crashed his vehicle and sustained an injury Friday night after attempting to pull-over an individual that was speeding down Weeks Road.

Gardiner Police Officer Allen Alexander crashed into a tree Friday night off the Weeks Road in Gardiner. Photo submitted by Gardiner Police

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. when Officer Allen Alexander drove off of Weeks Road.

According to Gardiner Police Chief Jim Toman, Alexander’s car struck a tree.

Alexander was transported to MaineGeneral in Augusta by Gardiner Rescue after mentioning that he was in pain.

“The vehicle that Officer Alexander was attempting to catch up to was subsequently located in the town of Richmond,” Chief Toman said.

Officer Alexander is expected to make a full recovery and was released from the hospital Friday at 9:45 p.m.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
car crash, cmnews, gardiner maine, police, richmond maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles