GARDINER — A Gardiner police officer crashed his vehicle and sustained an injury Friday night after attempting to pull-over an individual that was speeding down Weeks Road.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. when Officer Allen Alexander drove off of Weeks Road.

According to Gardiner Police Chief Jim Toman, Alexander’s car struck a tree.

Alexander was transported to MaineGeneral in Augusta by Gardiner Rescue after mentioning that he was in pain.

“The vehicle that Officer Alexander was attempting to catch up to was subsequently located in the town of Richmond,” Chief Toman said.

Officer Alexander is expected to make a full recovery and was released from the hospital Friday at 9:45 p.m.

