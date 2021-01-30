AUBURN — Caleb Densmore scored 16 points to lead the Richmond boys basketball team to a 50-44 win over St. Dominic on Saturday.
Andrew Vachon added 14 points for the Bobcats.
Alex Willings led the Saints with 22 points, while Gabe Carey added 11 points.
FOREST HILLS 87, TEMPLE 52: Parker Desjardins scored 41 points to lead the Tigers to a victory over the Bereans in Jackman.
Nathan Desjardins scored 16 points, while Jackman Daigle added six points for Forest Hills (4-1).
Marco Ajvaz led Temple (0-1) with 15 points, while Nathan Corey added nine points.
