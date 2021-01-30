AUGUSTA — All Maine residents will have a chance to attend Arts Education Advocacy Day this year. Normally held at the Augusta State House, but canceled last spring due to the pandemic, Advocacy Day will be presented virtually from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Organized by the Maine Alliance for Arts Education and the Arts are Basic Coalition, the event will focus on the importance of arts instruction during this challenging year and the difficulties the pandemic has imposed on it. The webinar session, available through registration, will include reports from Gov. Janet Mills, Education Commissioner Pender Makin and the leaders of the four professional education associations representing music, art, dance and theater that make up the ABC coalition.

Maine student advocates will also have a significant role in the event and the days following, when arts student teams from high schools around the state will meet separately with their local legislators. The ABC Student Leadership Group, a recently formed student contingent of ABC, is helping to organize the school teams.

For more information about Advocacy Day and how to register, visit maineartsed.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: