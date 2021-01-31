IN AUGUSTA, on Sunday, at 1:11 a.m., Garrett Cameron, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of operating on a suspended license, violating condition of release, eluding an officer, speeding over 30 mph the speed limit, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving to endanger.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
UMaine Extension to offers new cooking webinars in February
-
Nation & World
Myanmar military says it’s taking control of the country
-
Nation & World
Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules
-
Nation & World
Push to reopen schools could leave out millions of students
-
Nation & World
Pope sets date to honor ‘forgotten’ grandparents and elders