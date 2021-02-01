SKOWHEGAN — Firefighters on Monday were battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial garage on Rowe Road.
No one was injured in a blaze that engulfed the family-owned Folsom’s Auto Sales, Service and Salvage, with flames and billowing black smoke at the scene.
The fire was initially reported at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Woman treated for minor injuries following weekend crash in Skowhegan
-
Uncategorized
Wellness coach presentation will explore triggers that make us want to eat
-
Local & State
Folsom’s longtime family-owned garage in Skowhegan catches fire
-
Local & State
Collins leads Republican effort to lobby Biden on stimulus compromise
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia retires after 14 seasons