BASKETBALL

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5 of 6 from the field, including four 3-pointers, part of the Celtics making 22 from outside the arc.

Malcom Brogdon, picked up in a trade with Indiana, had 11 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 points, and LaMelo Ball scored 14, albeit on 5 of 19 from the field. Ball also had seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier finished with 11 points, and Jalen McDaniels had 10.

Boston’s next game is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against visiting Toronto.

• Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that could be worth $130 million, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details had not been made public. ESPN first reported the agreement.

• The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with GM Calvin Booth.

Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen’s Formula One title celebrations were put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix, won by his teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez’s second win of the season saw him crossing the line 7.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in third place.

Perez was subsequently handed a 5-second time penalty for not staying within 10 lengths of the safety car when following behind. But the Mexican driver’s lead over Leclerc covered him enough to keep victory by 2.6 seconds.

The 32-year-old Perez won the Monaco GP in May and now has four career wins.

Verstappen had won the past five races but needed to win here and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned champion for a second straight season. That could happen next weekend at the Japanese GP. Red Bull’s engine is made by Japanese manufacturer Honda.

Verstappen is 104 points ahead of Leclerc and 106 clear of Perez, with 138 points left in the remaining five races, including an additional sprint race in Brazil.

GOLF

PGA: Mackenzie Hughes made birdie on his third time playing the 18th hole, and it gave him a playoff victory over Sepp Straka in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Mississippi.

Hughes twice had to made tough par saves on the closing hole at the Country Club of Jackson, in regulation from 100 feet behind the green for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff and from a tough spot in a bunker to keep going.

Straka narrowly missed his birdie putt on the second playoff hole from 18 feet on the fringe. Hughes hit his approach to 8 feet and made the winning putt.

LPGA: Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA at The Colony, Texas.

Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings.

She beat Xiyu Lin of China by one stroke.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Ryan Fox paid tribute to his former amateur teammate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland.

New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia cricket great Warne, who died earlier this year.

Fox made seven birdies and three bogeys in the fourth round on the Old Course at St. Andrews to secure his third European Tour title.

“To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warne,” Fox said. “He meant a lot to me and this event and was a great mate. It’s a terrible shame he’s not here.”

Fox’s mother and father were at St Andrews to witness an impressive closing 68, which took Fox to 15-under par overall, one stroke ahead of Callum Shinkwin (67) and Alex Noren (69).

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby.

Manchester City destroyed rival Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal.

It was Haaland’s third hat trick of the season – and his third in successive home league games.

• Bruno Lage was fired by Wolverhampton after just one league win for his team this season.

A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form.

FRANCE: Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe.

Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room.

The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse.

ROAD RACING

Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.

Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.

Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with 6 miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

This year’s race took place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

