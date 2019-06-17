Latest News
3 mins agoAugusta area police reports for Monday, June 17, 2019.
7 mins agoWaterville area police reports for Monday, June 17, 2019.
37 mins agoPaul Andrews is serving time in the Maine State Prison in Warren for sexually assaulting a child and now faces an attempted murder charge.
42 mins agoThousands rode 180 miles on bicycles in the 3-day fundraiser for the American Lung Association. But only Hugh Sharp did it on one wheel.
at 1:28 PMEgypt's state TV says the country's first elected and ousted president, who was 67, collapsed during a court session and died.
at 1:24 PMThe upgrades will replace 37 miles of rail, among other improvements, on a freight mainline.
at 1:23 PMA bill to create a statewide, consumer-owned electric utility is carried over until next year, pending a study led by the Maine PUC.
at 1:23 PMThe 70-75 vote against lowering the amount that is excluded from taxes from $5 million to $2 million came after a short debate Monday.
at 12:53 PMThe Brunswick-based health-care system and Portland-based Maine Medical Center have been clinically affiliated for more than 25 years.
at 11:34 AMThe defense asks for a 1-day delay to schedule a witness for Tuesday.
at 11:17 AMHer son, CNN newsman Anderson Cooper, announces her death on the network.
at 11:08 AMA landmark 2015 nuclear accord has steadily unraveled since the Trump administration pulled America out of the deal last year and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran.
at 9:06 AMAs summer nears, we are reminded that it's later than we think, Amy Calder writes.
at 8:22 AMThe Portland Public Art Committee will present the concepts at a public meeting Wednesday.
at 8:22 AMPeople fleeing economic hardship and human rights abuses on the continent are coming to America in unprecedented numbers.
at 8:22 AMBernie & Phyl's and Jordan's are attracted by Maine's growing market.
Still, with just 164 adult birds along the entire Maine coast, efforts to protect the endangered shorebird must continue, scientists say.
Matthew Keene of Standish was held at the Maine Youth Center, now called Long Creek Youth Development Center, from 1995 to 1999.
Many residents are proud of the city's welcoming stance, although the impact on taxes is a concern for some.