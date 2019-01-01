Out & About History Buff: Pittston’s Colburn House a country museum about the country The Colburn property is where Col. Benedict Arnold acquired the flat-bottomed boats that he used on his breathtakingly arduous and ill-fated 1775 march to attack the British at Quebec at the start of the Revolutionary War.

Out & About Get Wet: Mt. Blue State Park offers family fun, or a rigorous hike. You pick Whether you're interested in sitting on the shore of Webb Lake on a lazy day, watching the family swim, or tying on boots and hiking the rocky terrain up Tumbledown, Mt. Blue State Park has it all.

Out & About Search for Maine’s summertime celebs An interactive map of Maine's most famous seasonal residents and visitors.

Out & About Snack Attack: Food trucks offer comfort food — fast Wait, what? Deep-fried pizza is a thing? And loaded tater tots? At food trucks throughout western Maine, chefs are dishing up creative and delicious comfort food.

Out & About Get spooked at Maine’s haunted places Old buildings and spooky cemeteries make these tales of hauntings all the creepier.