Out Late: Bar trivia is booming in the Waterville area
No matter where you play — Mainely Brews or You Know Whose in Waterville, or The Pointe Afta in Winslow — bring a couple friends and play as a team.
Made in Maine: Somerset Grist Mill in Skowhegan is another ‘Great Good Place’
Producing tons of finished grains for shipment all across New England, the Grist Mill also has a radio station, a yarn shop and a full sit-down restaurant with wood-fired pizza and beer from the grains milled on site.
Summer School: Maine State Museum draws the curious, from children to seniors
The Augusta-based museum will partner with bike coalition for a special event to celebrate women's right to vote — and ride bicycles — as part of exhibits this summer.
History Buff: Pittston’s Colburn House a country museum about the country
The Colburn property is where Col. Benedict Arnold acquired the flat-bottomed boats that he used on his breathtakingly arduous and ill-fated 1775 march to attack the British at Quebec at the start of the Revolutionary War.
Get Wet: Mt. Blue State Park offers family fun, or a rigorous hike. You pick
Whether you're interested in sitting on the shore of Webb Lake on a lazy day, watching the family swim, or tying on boots and hiking the rocky terrain up Tumbledown, Mt. Blue State Park has it all.
Search for Maine’s summertime celebs
An interactive map of Maine's most famous seasonal residents and visitors.
Snack Attack: Food trucks offer comfort food — fast
Wait, what? Deep-fried pizza is a thing? And loaded tater tots? At food trucks throughout western Maine, chefs are dishing up creative and delicious comfort food.
Get spooked at Maine’s haunted places
Old buildings and spooky cemeteries make these tales of hauntings all the creepier.
Maine Road Trip Quiz
Pass the car ride by learning some lesser-known facts about the state you're driving through.
China, an idyllic town steeped in history with a popular lake
Hallowell never fails to create excitement for locals and visitors year-round
In Boothbay, plan plenty of time to visit the peninsula
Historic Gardiner invites you to enjoy music, art and fun in or by the river
Belgrade’s Main Street improvements on display amid summer of events
Unity’s rural traditions, landmark fair a draw for many
Local departments of recreation will keep you busy
Pittsfield’s egg festival returns as top local attraction
Waterville Rocks! free concerts return for 4th year
Brunswick region has busy summer schedule of fairs, festivals, farmers markets
Skowhegan, seat of Somerset County, features river, parks and state fair
Fairfield: a ‘sweet little downtown’ with history
Waterville: filled with out-of-the ordinary summer fun choices
Winslow summer to feature muskets, mad science and Maine blueberries
Summer fun in Central Maine
Oakland-Sidney area offer annual community festival, lakeside beaches, arts center
Augusta boasts food truck evenings, outdoor films, masquerade balls, Brewfest
ATV riding, river rafting, music and more in Jackman, Madison, Anson and Clinton
Farmington area offers festivals and fun this summer
Out & About: Your guide to everything you’ll want for summer in Maine
Belfast has markets, festivals and history overlooking the bay
Winthrop’s lakes, ponds and summer events a magnet
Tour the Rockland area for a fabulous taste of Maine
Summer at Sunday River
Golfing
History Buff: Explore Bethel’s history
Weddings
Made in Maine: Shaker furniture
Kayaking and canoeing
White Mountain National Forest