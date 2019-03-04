AUGUSTA – Maine says it’ll spend almost $1 million to hire 45 people to staff a temporary call center to help enroll low-income Mainers in Medicaid expansion.

The Monday announcement follows the January decision by Barclays US to close its call center in Wilton and eliminate more than 200 remaining jobs by March 31.

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services says it will use $955,000 in existing funds for a state-operated facility in Wilton for six months.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has moved forward with voter-approved expansion and enrolled nearly 8,880 people since her first day.

Maine will hold a job fair for the positions Thursday at the Barclays facility in Wilton. The state will begin training for the jobs at Maine’s Department of Labor’s Wilton Career Center on April 1.

