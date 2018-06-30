Weekend Football
Cony football dominant in season-opening win over Messalonskee
Rams' defensive and offensive lines make things difficult for Eagles.
Mt. Blue football shocks Lawrence in PTC B opener for both
Cougars match win total from a season ago with impressive showing against Bulldogs.
Varsity Maine high school sports fall preview
Check out all of our season golf, football, field hockey, cross country and soccer previews.
Wells football in fine form against Madison
Gardiner boys soccer opens on right foot with win over Winslow
Gardiner football runs past Morse
Kennebunk overwhelms Skowhegan in Class B football
Gridiron Gurus season preview with B.L. Lippert and Mike Hathaway
Erskine girls soccer pulls out win over Waterville
Haymanot Maynard scores both goals for the Eagles.
Leavitt starts strong, blows past MCI in Class C football showdown
Hornets sting two-time defending state champ Huskies.
Mt. Ararat girls soccer doubles up Skowhegan
Emma Hawkes scores 3 goals to power Eagles.
Maine Crime
Biddeford police recover unusable pieces of stolen ‘Tiger Pride’ sign
Police say they have suspects but don't name anyone while the probe continues.
Athletes of the Year named at Varsity Maine Awards
The annual celebration honors the best student-athletes and coaches from across the state.
Bridgeway’s Evan Bess among the state’s best in baseball
Cape Elizabeth's Brendan Tinsman wins Winkin Award
Scarborough’s Chloe Griffin wins Miss Maine Softball award
The senior pitcher/outfielder led the Red Storm to back-to-back Class A state championships.
Sports
For many seniors, McNally All-Star Game a field hockey finale
While plenty will play in college, others see field hockey careers come to an end.
Lobster Bowl: East surprises West, wins convincingly, 40-14
Defense sets the tone, and East QBs Braden Ballard and Grant Hartley combine for three touchdown passes.
Choate tosses touchdown pass, but Ramblers can't top Phoenix
Purple Panthers rush for 5 touchdowns in rout of Lions.
Check back often Friday night for your gridiron needs.
Erskine also opens season with victory.
Dragons rally back from early deficit.
Unselfish attack produces three Cougar goals.
Rams look for a strong start to the season, while Eagles look for answers to preseason questions.
Maggie Bell scores a hat trick in the Tigers' win.
Abby Washburn and Bohdi Littlefield each score twice for the Black Raiders.
Huskies, Hornets provide tough crossover clash.
Better caliber of player has allowed teams flexibility.
The Red Eddies use a balanced attack to get off to a good start under a new coach, posting a 5-0 win.
Buteau scores four goals to lead Raiders past Bulldogs.
From terminology to practice repetitions, teams make sure their concepts are easy to learn.
Adventures that include solving puzzles and shearing sheep are part of team-building.
Fans of the gridiron in central Maine have plenty of options, Travis Lazarczyk writes.
Commitment to youth programs a key for struggling sport to develop a base of up-and-coming talent.
First-time players Alixx Canwell and Patrick Rush adjust to pace of a brand new game.
Multiple generations have enjoyed success during Paula Doughty's tenure with Indians.
From new quarterbacks to traditional rivalries, this fall promises to provide drama across Maine.
Fall sports teams at Cony and Gardiner join forces to raise money, awareness.
Defending state champion looks sharp; Gorham's Tugman edges EL's Richardson for first among girls.
Annual memorial meet hosted by Cony gives large field of runners an early challenge.
The MPA supports the idea of creating a new league for smaller programs.
Girls soccer sees most coaching turnover as fall season approaches.
Warriors look to build off best campaign in program history.
Monday brings official start to the 2018-19 season with first team practices.
Fall teams open practice for upcoming season.
High school athletes expected to work out moderatley as fall season approaches.
For years, Rams and Lions had a respectful rivalry as the state's premier basketball programs.
After 11 years, coach steps down to spend more time with his family.
Now in 10th season, tournament attracts hundreds of high school players to Mt. Abram for annual tournament.
The private all-girls school opened its doors one last time Thursday night for alumnae and their families to reminisce and watch a basketball game, the school's signature sport.
Led by the line, maligned East stifles West ballcarriers in impressive display.
Some wish they could keep playing and others are glad to have a final farewell to a tough, rewarding sport.