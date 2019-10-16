Obituaries

Obituaries posted prior to 2019 can be found on Legacy.com .

Obituary: Grace S. Machemer PORT CLYDE - On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at ...

Obituary: Robert B. Lewis Sr. LITCHFIELD - Robert B. Lewis Sr., of the Hallowell Rd., died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center, ...

Obituary: Sylvia Mae Nelson FAIRFIELD - Sylvia Mae Nelson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, due to a brief illness, ...

Obituary: Nelson E. “Bud” Hopkins WINSLOW - Nelson E. “Bud” Hopkins, 88, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Trinity Hospital, New Port ...

Obituary: Tyler Bryant Yelitz AUGUSTA - Heaven received another angel on Oct. 7, 2019 when Tyler Bryant Yelitz died unexpectedly at his home in Augusta. ...

Obituary: David Elmo Landry BOOTHBAY HARBOR - David Elmo (yes, his middle name is really Elmo) Landry, 67, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away Oct. 9, ...

Obituary: Donald W. Ballard Jr. WINTHROP - Donald W. Ballard Jr. passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Winthrop. "Donny", as he was called throughout his ...

Obituary: Constance Helene Berthiaume AUGUSTA - Constance Helene Berthiaume of Augusta, peacefully passed away with family by her side on Oct. 7, 2019, following a ...

Obituary: Ralph Joseph Boisvert AUGUSTA - Ralph Joseph Boisvert died on Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 14, 1939, the son ...