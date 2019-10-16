Sign In:


Obituaries
Search Obituaries

Obituaries posted prior to 2019 can be found on Legacy.com.

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Grace S. Machemer

    Obituary: Grace S. Machemer

    PORT CLYDE - On the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, Grace S. Machemer passed away at the age of 93 at ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019

    Obituary: Robert B. Lewis Sr.

    LITCHFIELD - Robert B. Lewis Sr., of the Hallowell Rd., died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019

    Obituary: Sylvia Mae Nelson

    FAIRFIELD - Sylvia Mae Nelson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, due to a brief illness, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Nelson E. "Bud" Hopkins

    Obituary: Nelson E. “Bud” Hopkins

    WINSLOW - Nelson E. “Bud” Hopkins, 88, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Trinity Hospital, New Port ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Tyler Bryant Yelitz

    Obituary: Tyler Bryant Yelitz

    AUGUSTA - Heaven received another angel on Oct. 7, 2019 when Tyler Bryant Yelitz died unexpectedly at his home in Augusta. ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    David Elmo Landry

    Obituary: David Elmo Landry

    BOOTHBAY HARBOR - David Elmo (yes, his middle name is really Elmo) Landry, 67, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away Oct. 9, ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Donald W. Ballard Jr.

    Obituary: Donald W. Ballard Jr.

    WINTHROP - Donald W. Ballard Jr. passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Winthrop. "Donny", as he was called throughout his ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Constance Helene Berthiaume

    Obituary: Constance Helene Berthiaume

    AUGUSTA - Constance Helene Berthiaume of Augusta, peacefully passed away with family by her side on Oct. 7, 2019, following a ...

  • Published
    October 16, 2019
    Ralph Joseph Boisvert

    Obituary: Ralph Joseph Boisvert

    AUGUSTA - Ralph Joseph Boisvert died on Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 14, 1939, the son ...

  • Published
    October 15, 2019
    Mona E. Linder

    Obituary: Mona E. Linder

    EAST WILTON - "God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, sun without rain. But He did promise strength for ...

Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
© 2019 | All Rights Reserved | Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
close x