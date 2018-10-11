Former superintendent challenges incumbent in bid for Franklin County treasurer Quenten Clark Jr., of Farmington, is competing against incumbent Pam Prodan, of Wilton, for a four-year term as treasurer.

Trump says he will sign order in attempt to end birthright citizenship The 14th Amendment reads: 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.'

Deadline for requesting absentee ballots is Thursday in Maine Ballots must be returned to the voting place or city clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Misconduct allegations lead Democrat Jon Gale to drop out of Cumberland County district attorney race Gale admits to past extramarital affairs, but denies the accusations of sexual misconduct that the Maine Democratic Party cited when it asked him to withdraw.

Anger toward media spreads into local communities While President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are usually centered on national outlets like CNN and The New York Times, the attitudes unleashed have filtered down to journalists on the street covering news in local communities across the country.

House speaker says if legislator broke gun law, he should resign ‘immediately’ State fish and game records show Rep. Jeffrey Pierce has tagged deer, moose and turkey using firearms, while he is prohibited from possessing guns because of a felony drug conviction.

Attorneys compete to become Franklin County probate judge Independent Ron Aseltine and Democrat Margot Joly are running for a four-year term as probate judge to replace Richard Morton, who is retiring.

Benjamin B. Twitchell Republican candidate for House District 78.

Turbulent past year looms over hotly contested school board races in Scarborough Most of the candidates say they want to reunite the community and move the district in a more positive direction, but conflicts likely will persist over the superintendent and her policy agenda.

Wait times for U.S. citizenship stretch to 2 years Some immigrant advocates ask whether the delays are aimed at keeping anti-Trump voters from casting ballots in elections.

York County state Senate candidate brings history of controversy Stavros Mendros has been synonymous with Lewiston politics and statewide petition drives for nearly two decades. Now he's waging a longshot bid to win return to the Legislature for the first time in 16 years.

On education, Maine governor candidates agree: Much needs fixing But their solutions – for teacher wages, staffing shortages, skyrocketing costs and institutional reforms – are varied.

Frustrated teachers turn to the ballot box More than 1,400 current or former education workers are contesting state seats this upcoming election.

Trump laments ‘evil anti-Semitic attack’ in Pennsylvania He says the death toll might have been lower if an armed guard had been there at the synagogue.

York County district attorney: Two-term Democrat, independent squaring off The winner will lead the second busiest prosecutorial district in the state, which handled over 9,000 criminal cases in 2017.

Janet Mills continues to hold fundraising lead in race for governor The Democrat raised more than $900,000 in the last three weeks, while Republican opponent Shawn Moody brought in just over $340,000.

Records show state lawmaker with felony conviction has hunted game with guns Rep. Jeff Pierce, R-Dresden, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his 1983 conviction, but he currently holds a firearms hunting permit for deer, state records show.

Pingree tour of Waterville focuses on supporting community art programs U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, on Friday toured downtown, including the site of a future center for art and film, and she hosted a roundtable discussion about building communities through the arts.

Maine Question 1 home-care initiative generates huge donations, many ads The latest filing shows multimillion-dollar fundraising and spending in the final weeks of the campaign.

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long criminal record, and devotion to Trump The former stripper has a history of financial problems and is described by a former boss as 'crazed.'

Candidate’s plan for keg party to lure young voters falls flat The bar in Auburn where Seth Carey had invited Bates College students to come after Saturday's football game against Colby cancels the party.

York County sheriff’s race pits incumbent against retired sergeant from his department Working conditions and staff morale at the jail are among the issues in the competition between Sheriff William L. King Jr. and former deputy and corrections officer Roger B. Hicks.

Front-runners in governor’s race outline differences on drug crisis Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills, as well as independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, also take on abortion and health care as they debate for the second time this week.

Trump tweets his endorsement of Poliquin for Congress The Republican congressman is locked in a close race with the Democrat, Jared Golden, in the 2nd District.

Sen. King reports raising $5.5 million so far in re-election campaign A new filing shows the incumbent with $1 million on hand, while Democrat Zak Ringelstein has $32,000 and state Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey has $85,953.

Former state official says Maine fails its poor The governor's office responded by saying poverty in Maine has declined over the last eight years and Kevin Concannon's remarks ‘played on stereotypes of reform.’

Bomb threats put the spotlight on hate-filled political rhetoric Long before the explosives were discovered, violent rhetoric had emerged as a central theme in the closing days of the midterm elections, particularly for the Republican Party.

Republican asks for criminal probe of one Kavanaugh accuser and lawyer Michael Avenatti Avenatti represents Julie Swetnick, who said in an affidavit that now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh consistently drank too much and had inappropriate contact with women at parties while they were students.

Alan Caron says he’ll decide after Sunday’s debate whether to stay in race for governor The Freeport independent is under pressure to follow through on his pledge to withdraw from the race this month if he doesn't see a path to victory.

Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’ The Republican candidate for governor rolls out his plan for boosting the state's economy during a visit to an awning maker in Auburn.

Independent cries foul on Republican as Pingree’s 1st District challengers do battle In filings with the Maine Attorney General's Office and other agencies, Martin Grohman accuses Mark Holbrook of falsely portraying himself as a psychologist.

‘No decision’ yet by Alan Caron on whether to exit governor’s race Polling in the single digits, the independent candidate is under rising pressure to honor a pledge he made in March to withdraw if victory became unlikely.

Trump decries violence, tells media to end its ‘hostility’ His remarks at a Wisconsin rally come hours after authorities intercepted pipe bombs sent to politicians and a news network.

Over 300 gather in Portland to protest Trump’s proposed transgender policy Wednesday's demonstration comes after a report that the administration wants to define a person's gender as either male or female by what is listed on their birth certificate.

Despise Congress? You’re not alone Just 14 percent of Americans approve of the legislative branch's performance, a new poll shows.

Moody set to announce his economic plan for Maine The Republican candidate for governor and auto body entrepreneur will discuss the plan during a visit to an Auburn building products company Thursday.

Poll: Young people back single-payer health care They also favor other types of expansion of government service, including free public college and trade school.

Yarmouth police clarify absentee ballot warning It is legal to go door to door asking residents if they want to fill out applications for the ballots, the department says.

Two seek District 2 County Commission seat Joe Pietroski, a Republican from Winthrop, is challenging longtime commissioner Nancy Rines, a Democrat from Gardiner.

Wave of pipe bombs targets Democrats, CNN in terror-by-mail The explosives targeting the Clintons, the Obamas and Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz come a day after another bomb was found outside the home of George Soros.

Interactive chart: Early-voting turnout for Maine’s 2018 election As of Monday, Oct. 22, with 2 weeks to go until Election Day, over 43,000 Mainers had already cast their ballots.

Democrats outpacing Republicans in early absentee voting in Maine Experts say that doesn't translate into victory at the polls, but it does enable parties to identify where to concentrate their get-out-the-vote efforts on Election Day.

Yarmouth police warn of possible scam involving absentee ballots Several residents contacted the department after they said people canvassing neighborhoods asked them to fill out forms to receive one, but absentee ballots can be obtained only by calling or going to Town Hall.

Attorney General’s Office backs Medicaid expansion lawsuit against LePage administration Attorney General Janet Mills, who is running for governor, has recused herself and is not named in the filing supporting the lawsuit accusing the administration of illegally blocking Medicaid expansion.

With election looming, candidates for governor debate transmission line, non-citizen voting rights All four expressed concern about Central Maine Power Co.'s plan to run a 145-mile power line through the mountains of western Maine.

Megyn Kelly apologizes to NBC colleagues for remarks on dressing up in blackface She had questioned in a show segment why it would be inappropriate for a Halloween costume.

Confused about how ranked-choice voting will work on Election Day? Here’s your answer Voters will rank the candidates for U.S. Senate and House seats but not for governor or the Legislature, because of language in the Maine constitution.

Two seek Randolph seat on Gardiner-area school board Elissa Tracey is challenging incumbent Nancy Fortier-Brown for the three-year term on the SAD 11 board.

Cumberland County DA candidates disagree at forum on best ways to tackle opioid crisis Democrat Jon Gale and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck also discuss sexual assault cases, immigration enforcement and safe-injection sites for drug users.

Betty Austin Democratic candidate for House District 107.

Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer’s killing for days President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also demanded the 18 suspects be tried in Turkish courts.

Crowdfunding to pressure Collins on Kavanaugh vote likely to face legal challenge The unusual threat to bankroll her hypothetical 2020 opponent is viewed by some as an illegal bribe and by others as typical political gamesmanship.

LePage to appeal court ruling in dispute over Mills’ authority The Republican governor wants the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to overturn a Superior Court judge's decision that the Democratic attorney general did not exceed her authority when she joined a California lawsuit over Trump immigration policies.

Poliquin indicates he might challenge ranked-choice results if he doesn’t win The other 2nd District candidates say they will accept the outcome, but the incumbent passes up a chance to rule out a legal challenge if he loses Nov. 6.

Local, county political candidates set for Hallowell forum The forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Hallowell City Hall auditorium.

Front-runner King attacked from right and left during 1st debate in U.S. Senate race The independent incumbent's challengers, Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein, team up to cast the independent as lacking in leadership.

Moody camp doubts poll showing Mills with 8-point lead in race for governor The online poll has the Democrat leading her Republican opponent, but his campaign dismisses the results because the pollsters have strong ties to the Maine Democratic Party.

Sahrbeck faces Gale for Cumberland County DA office A prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney are vying for the job on the November ballot.