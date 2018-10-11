governor candidate profiles
-
Politics
Terry Hayes: Count me out of ‘us versus them’ politics
Separated from her siblings as a child, she grew familiar with division. So when her political party embraced tribalism, the governor candidate chose a new course.
-
Politics
Alan Caron: Longtime builder of coalitions first had to rebuild himself
'I lifted myself out of a series of accidents,' says the independent whose grit shaped him into a community organizer and revered political mind.
-
Politics
Janet Mills’ mission: Break yet another glass ceiling
Informed by an influential family and an esteemed role model, a longtime Maine Democratic leader has come prepared with decades of public service as she seeks the governor's job.
-
Politics
Shawn Moody: Self-made millionaire runs on authenticity
The Republican who hopes to follow in the current governor's footsteps banks on his proven entrepreneurial ability and a life story built on success.
Governor 2018
Election 2018
-
Politics
Contested race shapes up for Kennebec County Register of Deeds
-
Election 2018
For the latest on the 2018 election season, this is the place to come
-
Election 2018
Sen. King, 2 challengers spar over immigration, health care and gun control in TV debate
-
Politics
Susan Collins predicts Republicans will keep control of Senate, but House is ‘trickier’
-
Election 2018
Senate District 31: Chenette faces challenge from Mendros
Your Local Races
More political news
-
37 mins agoThe athletic shoe maker secured a $17.3 million contract with the Department of Defense in March, ending a yearslong fight to get the military to comply with a law requiring them to outfit recruits with American-made shoes.
-
1 min agoMeanwhile, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin initially declined to comment on the president's plan, saying he 'didn't see that,' but later issued a statement saying 'any executive order or law must pass Constitutional muster.'
-
at 11:56 AMThe company is unveiling the limited batch ice cream flavor Tuesday in Washington.
-
Quenten Clark Jr., of Farmington, is competing against incumbent Pam Prodan, of Wilton, for a four-year term as treasurer.
-
The 14th Amendment reads: 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.'
-
Ballots must be returned to the voting place or city clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
-
Misconduct allegations lead Democrat Jon Gale to drop out of Cumberland County district attorney raceGale admits to past extramarital affairs, but denies the accusations of sexual misconduct that the Maine Democratic Party cited when it asked him to withdraw.
-
While President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are usually centered on national outlets like CNN and The New York Times, the attitudes unleashed have filtered down to journalists on the street covering news in local communities across the country.
-
State fish and game records show Rep. Jeffrey Pierce has tagged deer, moose and turkey using firearms, while he is prohibited from possessing guns because of a felony drug conviction.
-
Independent Ron Aseltine and Democrat Margot Joly are running for a four-year term as probate judge to replace Richard Morton, who is retiring.
-
Republican candidate for House District 78.
-
Most of the candidates say they want to reunite the community and move the district in a more positive direction, but conflicts likely will persist over the superintendent and her policy agenda.
-
The independent from Freeport, who is under pressure to drop out, says he'll make an announcement in a few days.
-
Some immigrant advocates ask whether the delays are aimed at keeping anti-Trump voters from casting ballots in elections.
-
The energy industry staffs a governors' coalition that Maine's governor rescued from dissolution.
-
Stavros Mendros has been synonymous with Lewiston politics and statewide petition drives for nearly two decades. Now he's waging a longshot bid to win return to the Legislature for the first time in 16 years.
-
But their solutions – for teacher wages, staffing shortages, skyrocketing costs and institutional reforms – are varied.
-
More than 1,400 current or former education workers are contesting state seats this upcoming election.
-
He says the death toll might have been lower if an armed guard had been there at the synagogue.
-
The winner will lead the second busiest prosecutorial district in the state, which handled over 9,000 criminal cases in 2017.
-
The Democrat raised more than $900,000 in the last three weeks, while Republican opponent Shawn Moody brought in just over $340,000.
-
Rep. Jeff Pierce, R-Dresden, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his 1983 conviction, but he currently holds a firearms hunting permit for deer, state records show.
-
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, on Friday toured downtown, including the site of a future center for art and film, and she hosted a roundtable discussion about building communities through the arts.
-
The latest filing shows multimillion-dollar fundraising and spending in the final weeks of the campaign.
-
The former stripper has a history of financial problems and is described by a former boss as 'crazed.'
-
The bar in Auburn where Seth Carey had invited Bates College students to come after Saturday's football game against Colby cancels the party.
-
Working conditions and staff morale at the jail are among the issues in the competition between Sheriff William L. King Jr. and former deputy and corrections officer Roger B. Hicks.
-
Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills, as well as independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, also take on abortion and health care as they debate for the second time this week.
-
The Republican congressman is locked in a close race with the Democrat, Jared Golden, in the 2nd District.
-
The firm projects winners based on Google searches for candidates.
-
A new filing shows the incumbent with $1 million on hand, while Democrat Zak Ringelstein has $32,000 and state Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey has $85,953.
-
The governor's office responded by saying poverty in Maine has declined over the last eight years and Kevin Concannon's remarks ‘played on stereotypes of reform.’
-
Long before the explosives were discovered, violent rhetoric had emerged as a central theme in the closing days of the midterm elections, particularly for the Republican Party.
-
Avenatti represents Julie Swetnick, who said in an affidavit that now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh consistently drank too much and had inappropriate contact with women at parties while they were students.
-
The Freeport independent is under pressure to follow through on his pledge to withdraw from the race this month if he doesn't see a path to victory.
-
The Republican candidate for governor rolls out his plan for boosting the state's economy during a visit to an awning maker in Auburn.
-
In filings with the Maine Attorney General's Office and other agencies, Martin Grohman accuses Mark Holbrook of falsely portraying himself as a psychologist.
-
Polling in the single digits, the independent candidate is under rising pressure to honor a pledge he made in March to withdraw if victory became unlikely.
-
Saying it's payback for Democrats, a challenger unearths a state senator's Class E crime conviction.
-
His remarks at a Wisconsin rally come hours after authorities intercepted pipe bombs sent to politicians and a news network.
-
Wednesday's demonstration comes after a report that the administration wants to define a person's gender as either male or female by what is listed on their birth certificate.
-
Just 14 percent of Americans approve of the legislative branch's performance, a new poll shows.
-
The president has repeatedly criticized the central bank for its rate increases.
-
The Republican candidate for governor and auto body entrepreneur will discuss the plan during a visit to an Auburn building products company Thursday.
-
They also favor other types of expansion of government service, including free public college and trade school.
-
It is legal to go door to door asking residents if they want to fill out applications for the ballots, the department says.
-
Joe Pietroski, a Republican from Winthrop, is challenging longtime commissioner Nancy Rines, a Democrat from Gardiner.
-
Students learned about ranked choice voting Wednesday at the Augusta State Armory.
-
The explosives targeting the Clintons, the Obamas and Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz come a day after another bomb was found outside the home of George Soros.
-
As of Monday, Oct. 22, with 2 weeks to go until Election Day, over 43,000 Mainers had already cast their ballots.
-
Experts say that doesn't translate into victory at the polls, but it does enable parties to identify where to concentrate their get-out-the-vote efforts on Election Day.
-
Several residents contacted the department after they said people canvassing neighborhoods asked them to fill out forms to receive one, but absentee ballots can be obtained only by calling or going to Town Hall.
-
Attorney General Janet Mills, who is running for governor, has recused herself and is not named in the filing supporting the lawsuit accusing the administration of illegally blocking Medicaid expansion.
-
All four expressed concern about Central Maine Power Co.'s plan to run a 145-mile power line through the mountains of western Maine.
-
She had questioned in a show segment why it would be inappropriate for a Halloween costume.
-
About 30 Hallowell residents were in attendance Tuesday night at a candidates' forum.
-
Voters will rank the candidates for U.S. Senate and House seats but not for governor or the Legislature, because of language in the Maine constitution.
-
Elissa Tracey is challenging incumbent Nancy Fortier-Brown for the three-year term on the SAD 11 board.
-
Democrat Jon Gale and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck also discuss sexual assault cases, immigration enforcement and safe-injection sites for drug users.
-
Democratic candidate for House District 107.
-
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also demanded the 18 suspects be tried in Turkish courts.
-
The unusual threat to bankroll her hypothetical 2020 opponent is viewed by some as an illegal bribe and by others as typical political gamesmanship.
-
President Trump, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders are among those on the trail.
-
The Republican governor wants the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to overturn a Superior Court judge's decision that the Democratic attorney general did not exceed her authority when she joined a California lawsuit over Trump immigration policies.
-
Question 1 would increase taxes to pay for home health care workers; the others are bond issues.
-
The other 2nd District candidates say they will accept the outcome, but the incumbent passes up a chance to rule out a legal challenge if he loses Nov. 6.
-
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Hallowell City Hall auditorium.
-
Judge orders candidate for district attorney to stay away from woman who says she fears for her safetyThe temporary ruling bars Seth Carey from having any contact with his ex-girlfriend, who lives in Auburn.
-
The independent incumbent's challengers, Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein, team up to cast the independent as lacking in leadership.
-
The online poll has the Democrat leading her Republican opponent, but his campaign dismisses the results because the pollsters have strong ties to the Maine Democratic Party.
-
The city has proposed building a 200-bed facility at the city-owned Barron Center.
-
A prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney are vying for the job on the November ballot.
-
The bond package would be used to build new wastewater plants and fix malfunctioning private systems in Maine.