Editorials
Our Endorsement: Editorial Board picks Mills for governor
Practical plans and an understanding of government set her apart from the field.
Editorials
View from Away: Saudi Arabia doesn’t deserve benefit of the doubt
Los Angeles Times
Editorials
Our View: Credit union fills key gap in farming industry
Maine's agriculture has great potential, but it needs some help.
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Maine’s legislative races can bring surprises
Political parties often don't have as good a grasp of the situation on the ground as one might think.
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Campaigns don’t change minds
In a polarized electorate, turning out the right voters matters much more than persuasion.
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Control of the State House hands in the balance
In what may be a bad year for the party, Republicans will have to maneuver to keep partial control.
Columnists
Greg Kesich: Campaigns don’t change minds
In a polarized electorate, turning out the right voters matters much more than attempts at persuasion.
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: A call for calm in the hostilities over Brett Kavanaugh
Sen. Susan Collins undertook substantive research before deciding to vote for Kavanaugh, says a member of the working group that helped her review his record.
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Governor candidates lack strategies for reducing road fatalities
None seem to be moved by Maine's dismal record on highway safety, especially when compared with the U.K.
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Church of Safe Injection treats drug users as Jesus would have done
He would have offered them sterile syringes, naloxone and nonjudgmental support.
Columnists
George Smith: Maine’s next leaders must put our needs first
It's time to put the divisive recent history behind us.
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
October 21, 2018
Letters to the Editor
Rines leads county with steady hand
Letters to the Editor
Carothers devoted years to service
Letters to the Editor
There’s a lot to learn from other cultures
Letters to the Editor
Make your vote count with Mills
Letters to the Editor
GOP hearing antics have energized women
Letters to the Editor
Watch out for Medicare scam
Letters to the Editor
Mills has skills to manage state
Letters to the Editor
Democrats fail on immigration, opioids
Letters to the Editor
Mills will make sure people have health care
Letters to the Editor
Kavanaugh shows he’s not moral, ethical
Letters to the Editor
Mills will reverse health decline
Letters to the Editor
Carothers cares deeply about issues
Andy Leighton's struggle with mental illness culminated in his mother's killing. Medical needs, apparently unmet, culminated in his horrific death in prison. A broken family wants to know why.
October 20, 2018
New York Daily News
October 19, 2018
