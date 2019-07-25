The driver of a pickup truck was killed when his Toyota Tacoma collided with an SUV in Ellsworth on Thursday afternoon.
News Center Maine identified the driver as 57-year-old Nathan Rapp of Blue Hill.
The crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, according to News Center Maine.
The driver of the Nissan Murano, 82-year-old James Steenstra, and a passenger, 79-year-old Virginia Steenstra, were taken to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours.
Ellsworth police said that speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors.
Read the full News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ report here.
