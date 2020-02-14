AUGUSTA — Authorities were investigating a report of a ruptured natural gas line in downtown Augusta Friday morning, leading to the closure of Water Street.
Police and fire officials were investigating the reported rupture around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Water and Front streets.
Much of the downtown appeared to be shut down amid the investigation, with Water Street closed from Green to Bridge streets. Officials on scene said the Olde Federal Building and 283 Water St. were both evacuated.
Public safety officials couldn’t immediately be reached for additional comment.
Earlier Friday, Augusta police had reported the Greater Augusta Utilities District had “to close the Front Street ramp as they have a water leak. This will possibly effect those who park on Front Street this morning.”
The Greater Augusta Utilities District has to close the Front Street ramp as they have A water leak. This will possibly effect those who park on Front Street this morning. pic.twitter.com/Yc0p0UzG4Q
— Chief Jared Mills (@sergeant6) February 14, 2020
It wasn’t immediately clear whether efforts to fix the water leak were linked with the gas line rupture.
The Greater Augusta Utilities District has to close the Front Street ramp as they have A water leak. This will possibly effect those who park on Front Street this morning.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Officials investigate report of Augusta gas line rupture
-
Columnists
Commentary: Here’s what happens to the asylum seekers we turn away
-
Editorials
Our View: Internet outages, dropped charges and child trauma
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 14
-
Outdoors
Don’t look to lobsters, or any Maine wildlife, for a love story
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.