AUGUSTA — Authorities were investigating a report of a ruptured natural gas line in downtown Augusta Friday morning, leading to the closure of Water Street.

Police and fire officials were investigating the reported rupture around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Water and Front streets.

Much of the downtown appeared to be shut down amid the investigation, with Water Street closed from Green to Bridge streets. Officials on scene said the Olde Federal Building and 283 Water St. were both evacuated.

Public safety officials couldn’t immediately be reached for additional comment.

Earlier Friday, Augusta police had reported the Greater Augusta Utilities District had “to close the Front Street ramp as they have a water leak. This will possibly effect those who park on Front Street this morning.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether efforts to fix the water leak were linked with the gas line rupture.

Augusta Fire Department and Summit Natural Gas work on Friday at the scene of a gas leak at corner of Water and Winthrop streets. The road was shut down as officials worked to repair the leak. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan Buy this Photo

