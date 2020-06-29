WINSLOW — The Winlsow Town Council and the Winslow School Board met Monday to discuss the possibility of using the old junior high school building for additional classroom space so students can return to in-person instruction this fall while abiding by social distancing guidelines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Peter Thiboutot opened Monday’s meeting by explaining the reality of what the next school year will look like to the council.

“As you can well imagine the administration has been meeting on a regular basis to talk about opening schools,” Thiboutot said. We’ve been reviewing various guidelines that have been coming our way. … During these conversations there are a lot of things that we don’t have the answers to yet, and that’s happening everywhere. …

We want definitive answers, but we’re not there yet. So, the best thing we can do is think about some barriers that will be in our way in the fall when we go to reopen our schools. Best case scenario, everything is a go, we open up, business as usual. … There’s not much of a reality that’s going to happen, so it’ll have to be some type of hybrid plan.”

Winslow Public Schools initially implemented distance learning in mid-March. The district announced in April that it would maintain remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year following a recommendation from Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

The fate of Winslow Junior High School’s future has been discussed since 2013 when a building committee was formed and began debating whether they wanted to renovate the existing building, which was built in 1928, build a new structure, consolidate students into the elementary school or consolidate into the high school.

Last May, it was finalized that the junior high school building would be put out of commission and a wing would be built onto Winslow Elementary School for the sixth graders and a wing would be built onto the high school for the seventh and eighth graders. Construction is set to wrap up in September.

Part of this hybrid approach to bringing students back to the classrooms is needing more space to ensure that 6 foot social distancing is possible, according to Thiboutot.

“Social distancing is something we know is crucial piece to all of this,” Thiboutot said. “And so, if we were a low risk and we were allowed to open, but we could only open with the same requirements they’re talking about now, being 6 feet apart. In a regular classroom that means you can get nine or 10 kids in a room, around half of regular class size. And Winslow is in a unique situation where we have a building that has rooms that could provide some of that space if the need should arise, so that’s the gist of the big picture.”

Thiboutot also told the council that the school board is in the process of creating surveys to send out to students and parents to gauge the comfort level of returning back to in-person instruction, which will shed more light on what route the district is able to take.

“We’re going to have to survey our parents with questions such as, ‘if we’re given the green light to open in some capacity, are you planning on sending your child to school?'” Thiboutot said. “Knowing we’re putting in all of the safe guards, ‘are you willing to send your child to school?’ We need to know what students have compromised health. We need to hear from our staff, are our staff members safe to come back?”

Although no concrete plans have been made, Town Manager Mike Heavener told the board that the junior high school building was being looked at by Kennebec Valley Action Program.

“KVCAP has expressed interest in remodeling sections of junior high building to create affordable senior housing,” Heavener said.

According to Heavener, KVCAP would occupy the right wing of the building and create 32 apartments.

Additionally, the town has also looked at the possibility of enlisting a nonprofit organization to lease out the remainder of the space that wouldn’t be occupied by KVCAP.

“We see this as a short-term thing. Hopefully, it’s for the next school year,” School Board Chairperson Joel Selwood said. “And we don’t want to disrupt a 30-year plan with a one-year plan but assuming the longer term plan would be longer to put together, this might fit the interim well.”

After more discussion on the logistics of opening the building up for students, the council and board came to an agreement that the board needed to gather more information from surveys and come up with a specific amount of space they would need in the building.

But in the meantime, Heavener assured the school board that they would all work together to come up with a solution to send students back to school safely.

“Don’t worry about what’s going to happen to the building in the future, just think about this year,” Heavener said.

Thiboutot said the surveys will be finished this week, after which the board can begin gathering exact details of what they need to bring students back to school in seven weeks.

