HALLOWELL — College move-in day looks different this year for the University of Maine at Augusta, and not just because of the face masks or the coronavirus restrictions.

UMA is welcoming students to live in the newly renovated Erskine Residence Hall at the Stevens Commons complex in Hallowell after a 11-month renovation period that costed nearly $4 million.

The renovation comes a year after Stevens Hall was redone.

According to the contractor on the project, Matt Morrill, Erskine Hall had to be completely gutted and rebuilt from the ground up.

“It was one of the roughest buildings on campus,” Morrill said of the building that had been vacant for 40 years. “It was probably one of the roughest buildings that I’ve ever dealt with.”

The building was constructed in 1897 and is the former dormitory of the now closed, Maine Industrial School for Girls. The building is part of the National Historical Committee, and because of that, Morrill had to take some extra precautions to make sure the renovations followed the standards of that for a historic building.

“We took the building from the worst possible condition and made a real gem of it,” he said. “We are happy, the university is happy and the community is happy.”

Prior to arrival, students must take a COVID-19 test. According to the University of Maine Augusta, only one student out of 2,338 tested positive.

Students will go through another round of COVID-19 testing after they move in and are required to quarantine in their rooms until they get their test results. Masks are mandatory on campus and in the residence halls.

In a regular year, 82 students would be living in Erskine and Stevens Hall, combined. But because of the coronavirus, 58 students will be living in the two halls that feature suite-style housing.

Each room has a kitchen, bathroom and individual rooms for students living in the suite.

“My suite is pretty nice, it doesn’t seem normal,” first-year architecture student, Kendra Benson said. “My older sister is in college, and this definitely isn’t what her on campus experience was like.”

Benson is from Turner and only visited the Augusta campus once because of the coronavirus. She described herself on move-in day as “shaking” from nerves as she approached the check-in sheet with her parents. “It sucks not being able to be social in person,” she said of her first-year college expectations.

“COVID is definitely a little bit of a concern, because it is a pandemic,” she said. “But with the masks and everything, I think everything should be OK and I assume the school is doing their best and I’m putting my trust in them and hope everything goes OK.”

Erskine and Stevens Residence Hall Manager Kim Kennison acknowledges that first-year students will not receive the “typical” college experience, but is looking to use the time students are quarantined until their COVID-19 results come back to establish a community.

“They’re going to have suite mates, which I think is the best of both worlds,” she said. “It gives students a place where they can go to take a breath and decompress, or open the door to have face-to-face interaction when they do want it. It adds a layer of protection to students and the ability to create communities in suites.”

Through virtual video chatting program, Zoom, there will be Bingo Friday night and Pictionary Saturday night for the residents to get to know each other.

“For the first few weeks, we aren’t allowing guests that don’t live in the residence halls to come in,” Kennison said. “We are wanting to make sure we can build a thoughtful community from the ground up. Hopefully we can invite other students and guests of friends but making sure we are always focusing on the fact that this community and health and safety of students is most important.”

Tori Chamberlain is a first-year dental hygiene student from central Massachusetts, and does not know anyone at the school. Even though she “isn’t a big online, Zoom person,” she said that she will try to attend virtual hall events to meet other people. Chamberlain came equipped with a dozen cloth masks.

Her mother, Hanifa Nelson, is not too worried about sending her daughter off to college during the pandemic, adding that she is more worried about Chamberlain being hesitant to take the shuttle to classes in Augusta.

“You have to continue going,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: