BRUNSWICK — Sen. Susan Collins visited Brunswick Landing-based STARC Systems on Wednesday to tour the facility and speak to employees about their negative-pressure wall systems, which she said have potential far beyond the construction containment purposes for which they were designed.

Sen. Susan Collins said during a visit to Brunswick Tuesday that she doesn’t think President Trump, as the Republican nominee, will have any bearing on her re-election prospects. “My experience in Maine is that people make individual decisions on individual races,” she said. “I have out-polled presidential candidates every single time I have been on the ballot. … I think that that’s a tribute to the people of Maine and the voters, that they do make individual decisions. They tend to split their ticket,” she said. That said, she added that she and Trump have been at odds over decisions, like her vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act, but see eye to eye on others, like their opinion on trade with China and the need to get lobster tariffs lifted. “I certainly try to work with whomever is president, whether it’s a democrat or a republican,” she said. Helping the lobstering industry will be important to the health of Maine’s coast, she continued, adding that she will work to further those efforts if re-elected, so that Maine’s lobstering industry “will no longer be at a huge disadvantage with our Canadian counterparts.” Over the last two years, U.S. lobster has faced retaliatory Chinese tariffs of up to 35%. The trade war with China has hit the Maine lobster industry particularly hard, the Portland Press Herald reported in June, with exports to China falling 47% or $82.1 million in the year following a 25% tariff. In January, China agreed to ease some of the restrictions. Meanwhile, U.S. lobster exports to Europe fell as Canadians benefited from an advantageous trade deal. Earlier this summer, Trump ordered Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to consider including seafood producers, specifically the U.S. lobster industry, in any future federal agricultural assistance offered to food producers impacted by China’s retaliatory tariffs. Collins, along with Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree issued a joint statement calling the recommended bailout expansion a “welcome development,” according to the press herald. “We have always been strong, steadfast advocates for resolving the trade barriers harming the lobster industry, which supports the livelihoods of thousands of Mainers, and have repeatedly pushed for actions to alleviate the economic challenges those employed in our seafood supply chain are experiencing,” they said. “It is encouraging that the administration is listening.”

The company typically manufactures “temporary modular wall containment systems” for hospital renovations, keeping construction dust, debris and pathogens sealed off from immunocompromised patients using negative pressure.

In March, officials more than doubled production, but with a new use for the product — to create instant isolation rooms and quarantine sections of a hospital.

The units protect health care workers and their patients in situations where hospitals or makeshift medical facilities may be overwhelmed, Brian Hamilton, director of health care and life sciences at Consigli Construction, said at the time. The telescoping units can be configured to fit different spaces and can easily be sterilized and reused.

Collins said Wednesday that she authored an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the Defense Health Agency study the military requirements for commercial off-the-shelf negative air pressure room containment systems like the ones designed by STARC after seeing the overwhelming demand from hospitals and federal agencies during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This amendment would allow the Department of Defense to have some of these systems on hand in the event of future pandemics, in the face of biological weapons or other emergencies, she said. It would give the United States freedom from being dependent on other countries like China or India for personal protective equipment, she argued.

Their work highlights the importance of U.S.-based manufacturing, she told employees.

It would “make all of us so proud to have that stockpile include your products,” she said.

Collins called STARC, which started with two people in a garage and grew to over 70 employees in a large manufacturing facility, a “shining example of a Maine success story.”

It is, she said, exactly the kind of company she and others envisioned when they began work on redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

Collins is running against Freeport native Sara Gideon for re-election this year, and said her seniority made the difference in helping companies like STARC and bringing the Defense Authorization Act forward.

But there’s more work to be done to keep bringing businesses in, she said, like favorable tax policies.

“We couldn’t have the highest corporate tax rate in the world … and expect that businesses are going to locate here and expand here,” she said.

