WATERVILLE — Fire destroyed an apartment building in the city’s South End during the early morning hours Thursday, as crews from multiple area agencies descended on the scene.

The fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday at 37 Carey Lane, according to emergency dispatch reports. In addition to the Waterville Fire and Rescue Department, other responding agencies included firefighters from Clinton, China, Fairfield, Oakland and Winslow.

The apartment building appeared to be destroyed, as it was fully engulfed in flames during the wee hours as firefighters continued to douse the blaze. Additional details were not immediately available Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

