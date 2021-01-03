WATERVILLE — Once she can talk, Vivienne Prime will always be able to brag she was the first baby born in the Waterville area in 2021.

Vivienne was born to Carlton and Miranda Prime of Waterville, their third child.

The couple welcomed Vivienne at 11:06 p.m. Friday — New Year’s Day — at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Vivienne weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 1/4 inches at birth.

Vivienne left the hospital Sunday and was welcomed home by sisters Isabella and Lola.

Miranda Prime simply described Vivienne’s arrival as a “blessing.”

