Carlton Prime cradles baby Vivienne alongside his wife, Miranda. Sara Barry photo

WATERVILLE — Once she can talk, Vivienne Prime will always be able to brag she was the first baby born in the Waterville area in 2021.

Vivienne was born to Carlton and Miranda Prime of Waterville, their third child.

The couple welcomed Vivienne at 11:06 p.m. Friday — New Year’s Day — at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Vivienne weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 1/4 inches at birth.

Vivienne left the hospital Sunday and was welcomed home by sisters Isabella and Lola.

Miranda Prime simply described Vivienne’s arrival as a “blessing.”

Vivienne Prime, the first baby born in the Waterville area in 2021, arrived at 11:06 p.m. Friday — New Year’s Day — at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. Sara Barry photo

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, New Year's, Northern Light Inland Hospital, waterville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles