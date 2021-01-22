KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice Friday and needs only to receive clearance from team physicians and an independent neurologist to play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.

The exams on Mahomes and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also has practiced three straight days since sustaining a concussion in last week’s divisional-round win over Cleveland, were expected to take place later Friday.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-17 victory over Cleveland. He spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sideline before running up the tunnel to the locker room. But within a few minutes of leaving the field, the team said that he had sustained a concussion and would not return. Chad Henne finished the game in his place.

Mahomes did a light workout Wednesday before a full practice Thursday. The workout Friday was another light practice.

WASHINGTON: Ron Rivera bulked up his front office, hiring Martin Mayhew to be Washington’s general manager and Marty Hurney to serve as executive vice president of football and player personnel.

The moves give Rivera two seasoned NFL executives to work with going into his second season coaching and running football operations.

Mayhew joins Washington after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Before that, he spent a year with the New York Giants and was GM of the Detroit Lions for seven-plus seasons.

He and Hurney will report directly to Rivera as part of the organization’s coach-centric front-office structure under owner Dan Snyder. Hurney was widely reported to be the pick as GM this week before Mayhew became the choice.

SUPER BOWL: The NFL announced that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month’s Super Bowl to be played in Tampa, Florida.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a news release that attendance at the Feb. 7 game would be limited to those workers and about 14,500 other fans. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a capacity of just under 66,000, according to its website.

Most of the health care workers who will get free game tickets will come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, Goodell said. But he added that all 32 NFL teams will choose some workers from their cities to attend the game.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes.”

There will also be what Goodell called “a variety of special moments” to honor health care workers in the stadium during the game and also on the television broadcast by CBS.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous