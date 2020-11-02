Election 2020

Vassalboro Community School to go remote due to COVID-19 case, voting changed to town office A spouse of a staff member tested positive, prompting the school to close and the town to change the voting site to the town office.

Election results may be slow to arrive in key races Ranked-choice voting, an expected high turnout, record absentee voting and potential disruptions at the polls could produce delays in declaring winners, especially in top races.

Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days Joe Biden believes a stronger showing from Black voters is key to a decisive win as President Trump threatens litigation in battleground states.

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places Republicans are banking on a huge Election Day turnout to offset big leads in early voting among Democrats in key states.

Casting your ballot: Places and times to vote in central Maine Tuesday, Nov. 3 A partial listing of where and when to vote Tuesday in the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal circulation areas.