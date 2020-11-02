-
Biden leads Trump by double digits nationally, USC poll suggests
The margin has remained almost unchanging since summer.
U.S. Senate candidate calls Maine’s top public health official a ‘death doctor’ and Gov. Mills a ‘psychopath’
Independent U.S. Senate hopeful Max Linn lashes out in campaign's final days against those he thinks for stifling freedom with rules to thwart COVID-19.
The Latest: Biden defends Fauci after Trump threatens to fire his top infectious disease expert
The latest on the election from around the U.S.
Vassalboro Community School to go remote due to COVID-19 case, voting changed to town office
A spouse of a staff member tested positive, prompting the school to close and the town to change the voting site to the town office.
Election results may be slow to arrive in key races
Ranked-choice voting, an expected high turnout, record absentee voting and potential disruptions at the polls could produce delays in declaring winners, especially in top races.
Biden works to push Black turnout in campaign’s final days
Joe Biden believes a stronger showing from Black voters is key to a decisive win as President Trump threatens litigation in battleground states.
Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places
Republicans are banking on a huge Election Day turnout to offset big leads in early voting among Democrats in key states.
Casting your ballot: Places and times to vote in central Maine Tuesday, Nov. 3
A partial listing of where and when to vote Tuesday in the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal circulation areas.
Pandemic-driven anxiety hits new heights as election nears
Health officials say the U.S. is in the midst of a mental health crisis, as the weight of the upcoming election, the pandemic and social unrest wreak havoc on people's sense of well-being and shatter many of their daily structures.
