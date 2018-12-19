flooding

Hallowell officials more proactive as flooding potential looms The National Weather Service said ice jams could cause flooding along the Kennebec River on Friday, and city officials began warning downtown businesses and residents on Wednesday.

Maine communities forge ahead with localized flood strategies Unusual midwinter flooding along the Kennebec River this year has put the issue front and center.

Front Street in Augusta re-opens for first time since flooding The riverfront street had been closed since Jan. 13 as icy water from the Kennebec River flooded the area following an unexpected ice jam.

Icebreakers smash their way north up the Kennebec to Richmond, Dresden Dozens of spectators check out the icebreakers on their mission to alleviate the potential for upriver ice jams and flooding.

Icebreakers continue working way up Kennebec River The four U.S. Coast Guard cutters, including a 140-foot vessel, hope to make it up to the bridge in Richmond this weekend after encountering thick ice near Chop Point in Woolwich.

Coast Guard’s ice-cutter boat called upon to ward against more Kennebec River flooding The river dropped below flood level Thursday afternoon, but a meteorologist said it's likely to climb back above the mark and stay there for the next few days.

Water remains above flood level along Front Street in Augusta, Hallowell The Kennebec River again has risen above flood stage after dipping below it, and it remained there Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In Hallowell, flood warning went unheeded before icy turmoil The National Weather Service warned Saturday that flooding was imminent, an alert that normally would prompt county and local officials to notify people in low-lying areas.