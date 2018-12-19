Tag: flooding
-
PublishedDecember 19, 2018
Hallowell officials more proactive as flooding potential looms
The National Weather Service said ice jams could cause flooding along the Kennebec River on Friday, and city officials began warning downtown businesses and residents on Wednesday.
-
PublishedMarch 30, 2018
Maine communities forge ahead with localized flood strategies
Unusual midwinter flooding along the Kennebec River this year has put the issue front and center.
-
PublishedJanuary 30, 2018
U.S. Coast Guard abandons efforts to clear midwinter ice on Kennebec River
The ice caused destructive flooding two weeks ago in Hallowell and Augusta.
-
PublishedJanuary 29, 2018
Front Street in Augusta re-opens for first time since flooding
The riverfront street had been closed since Jan. 13 as icy water from the Kennebec River flooded the area following an unexpected ice jam.
-
PublishedJanuary 28, 2018
Icebreakers smash their way north up the Kennebec to Richmond, Dresden
Dozens of spectators check out the icebreakers on their mission to alleviate the potential for upriver ice jams and flooding.
-
PublishedJanuary 26, 2018
Icebreakers continue working way up Kennebec River
The four U.S. Coast Guard cutters, including a 140-foot vessel, hope to make it up to the bridge in Richmond this weekend after encountering thick ice near Chop Point in Woolwich.
-
PublishedJanuary 18, 2018
Coast Guard’s ice-cutter boat called upon to ward against more Kennebec River flooding
The river dropped below flood level Thursday afternoon, but a meteorologist said it's likely to climb back above the mark and stay there for the next few days.
-
PublishedJanuary 17, 2018
Water remains above flood level along Front Street in Augusta, Hallowell
The Kennebec River again has risen above flood stage after dipping below it, and it remained there Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
-
PublishedJanuary 15, 2018
In Hallowell, flood warning went unheeded before icy turmoil
The National Weather Service warned Saturday that flooding was imminent, an alert that normally would prompt county and local officials to notify people in low-lying areas.
-
PublishedJanuary 14, 2018
Sudden ice jam on the Kennebec floods areas of Augusta, Hallowell, submerges cars
More than a dozen completely or partially submerged vehicles in Hallowell were among the scenes Sunday as the extent of flooding apparently caught officials off guard.