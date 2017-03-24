AUGUSTA — Drug trafficking charges headline a list of indictments handed up Thursday by a grand jury in Kennebec County.

Indictments of four people were handled by the Maine attorney general’s office.

Three of those show aggravated drug trafficking charges from the same dates.

• Shawn Bunker, 51, of Chelsea is charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking, two each in cocaine base and heroin, on June 29 and July 19, 2016, in Augusta.

• Eric Colbert, also known as Korey, Kelz and Korey Kelz, is charged with two counts each of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and two counts of aggravated furnishing of heroin on June 29, 2016; two counts each of aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base July 19, 2016, all in Augusta; and one count of aggravated trafficking in heroin and one of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base Sept. 7, 2016, in Chelsea.

• Tatyana N. Tomlinson, also known as Moe, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in cocaine base July 19, 2016, in Augusta; unlawful trafficking in heroin and unlawful trafficking in cocaine base Sept. 7, 2016; and criminal forfeiture of $330 in suspected drug-related funds seized from her Sept. 9, 2017, in Chelsea.

• In a separate case, Noah Michaud, 24, of Waterville, was indicted on a charge of unlawful trafficking in heroin Dec. 8, 2015, in Waterville.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Other indictments are being handled by the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office.

Three people are accused of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, among other charges.

• Stanley Fletcher, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base Feb. 1, 2017; conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 1, 2016 to Feb. 1, 2017; falsifying physical evidence and two counts of criminal forfeiture of cash, one for $2,500 and one for $1,720, both on Feb. 1, 2017; all in Waterville.

• Alex I. Singleton, 36, of Waterville, four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one each on Oct. 26 and Nov. 30, 2016, and Jan. 20 and Feb. 1, 2017; conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 1, 2016 to Feb. 1, 2017, and two counts of criminal forfeiture of cash, one for $2,500 and one for $1,720, both on Feb. 1, 2017, all in Waterville.

• Maxim A. Turmelle, 26, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base Jan. 20, 2017, and conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 1, 2016 to Feb. 1, 2017, both in Waterville.

A number of other people were indicted as well on separate charges:

• Blaine S. Baker, 20, of Augusta, two counts each of unlawful sexual contact with a victim less than age 14, one July 4 to Aug. 1, 2015, and the other Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2015, both in Augusta.

• Jesse Lee Baker, 34, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Jan. 10, 2016, in Waterville.

• Kaitlyn M. Boumil, 24, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking Nov. 6, 2016, in Waterville.

• Douglas W. Burl, 55, of Chelsea, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon Sept. 2, 2016, in Augusta.

• Paul G. Fazzi, 25, of Pittston, violation of condition of release and tampering with a victim Jan. 3, 2017, in Augusta.

• Steven Michael Fernandes, 61, of Clinton, criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction Nov. 24, 2016, in Waterville.

• Robert W. Gay, 34, of Gardiner, two counts each of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, one Sept. 11-15, 2016, and the other Sept. 25-27, 2016, in Gardiner.

• Chad E. Gilley, 43, of Sidney, aggravated forgery Jan. 25 to Feb. 3, 2016, and theft by deception Nov. 1, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016, all in Winslow.

• Timothy S. Hubbard, 34, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking Aug. 10, 2016, in Waterville.

• Arthur J. Jones, 57, of Augusta, gross sexual assault, aggravated assault and unlawful sexual contact, all Dec. 22, 2016, in Augusta.

• Jarred L. Lind, 37, of Waterville, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and domestic violence assault, both Feb. 14, 2017, in Waterville.

• Veronica R. Lopez, 26, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking Nov. 27, 2016, in Waterville.

• Justin J. Moore, 33, of Benton, four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one each on July 29, Aug. 4, Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, 2016, all in Waterville. He is also named as the defendant in a separate indictment charging him with three counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and one count each of operating after suspension and criminal forfeiture of $508, all on Jan. 6, 2017, in Waterville.

• Anthony P. Murphy, 47, of Augusta, operating after revocation Jan. 12, 2017, in Augusta.

• Blyn E. Nadeau Jr., 27, of Moscow, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after revocation, eluding an officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and failure to report an accident, all Nov. 23 2016, in Manchester.

• Steven P. Olson, 66, of Chelsea, criminal operating under the influence Nov. 11, 2016, in Gardiner.

• Tyler O. Redlevske, 28, of Readfield, forgery and theft by unauthorized taking, both July 6, 2015 to Jan. 3, 2017, in Augusta.

• Neil A. Robert, 42, of Benton, operating after revocation, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, all Aug. 6, 2016, in Winslow.

• Dylan St. Amand, 24, of China, receiving stolen property (a firearm or explosive device) Feb. 10, 2106, in Winslow.

• Christopher Wilson, 44, of Troy, New York, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and aggravated trafficking in heroin, both Oct. 22, 2016, in Augusta.

