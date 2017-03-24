AUGUSTA — A Randolph man with a 1995 conviction for vehicular manslaughter in a drunken-driving crash was indicted Thursday on new charges related to a drunken-driving crash.

Timothy Lee Simpson, 62, is accused of aggravated criminal operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle Nov. 30, 2016.

According to Augusta police Sgt. Christian Behr, the more recent crash occurred on Water Street, and it appeared that minor injuries were involved.

The indictment handed up Thursday by a grand jury in Kennebec County says Simpson was convicted previously of manslaughter Nov. 1, 1995, also in Kennebec County.

Simpson, who was living in Chelsea at the time, was convicted of causing the death of Michael McDaniels in a drunken-driving crash that occurred March 1, 1995, when their pickup went off Route 104 in Sidney.

Simpson was ordered to serve an initial year of an eight-year prison term and placed on probation for six years. His driver’s license was suspended for five years.

Simpson later appealed the sentence, but the results of that appeal were unavailable.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share