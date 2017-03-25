Koussinoc Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced winners of its annual Good Citizens Awards at a March 13 ceremony at Togus.

The DAR Good Citizens are Sarah Corkum, from Cony High School, daughter of Brenda and Elwood Corkum; Hannah Burns, from Erskine Academy, daughter of Dolly and Dan Burns; and Leah Pouliot, from Maranacook Community School, daughter of Marcia and Rick Pouliot. Pouliot was unable to attend the ceremony.

From left are Sarah Corkum from Cony High School, DAR Good Citizen Chairwoman Virginia Hersom, and Hannah Burns from Erskine Academy.

