Koussinoc Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced winners of its annual Good Citizens Awards at a March 13 ceremony at Togus.
The DAR Good Citizens are Sarah Corkum, from Cony High School, daughter of Brenda and Elwood Corkum; Hannah Burns, from Erskine Academy, daughter of Dolly and Dan Burns; and Leah Pouliot, from Maranacook Community School, daughter of Marcia and Rick Pouliot. Pouliot was unable to attend the ceremony.
