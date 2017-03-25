AUGUSTA

Friday at 9:14 a.m., a Mallard Lane caller reported harassment.

9:34 a.m., a Community Drive caller reported fraud.

12:25 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported criminal trespassing.

3:08 p.m., a 55-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons charging him with operating after habitual offender revocation after a report of a motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue.

3:28 p.m., a Mill Street caller reported a burglary.

6:14 p.m., a Burns Road caller reported suspicious activity.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

10:30 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of an attempted suicide on Gage Street.

5:13 a.m., four people, including two juveniles, were issued summonses on Western Avenue after a report of intoxicated persons.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 8:40 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of a traffic accident on Winthrop Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

At 4:16 p.m. Friday, Anthony R. Dow Jr., 26, of Warren, was arrested on warrants from Kennebec County courts after a report of shoplifting by a caller from Civic Center Drive. Arrested in the same incident was a 17-year-old who was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and possession of tobacco products by a minor.

At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, Debra A. Delmonaco, 61, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Green Street.

2:53 a.m., Brandon M. Parker, 30, of Jay, was arrested on warrants on Cony Street following a pedestrian check. The warrants were from Androscoggin and Franklin counties.

3:25 a.m., Benjamin P. Brann, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on Old Winthrop Road after a report of a motor vehicle crash. He was charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

