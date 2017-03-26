MANCHESTER – Exceptionally spacious at just over 5,000 square feet; ideal for a large family, thanks to 10 rooms including four (or five) bedrooms; and sited on five private acres directly opposite Augusta Golf Club and less than a mile from Lake Cobbossee, here is one of Central Maine’s finest homes, in one of the region’s most desirable locations.

Quality-built in 1988, the home has been scrupulously maintained, and updated in the most important respects, such as systems. And the kitchen – custom, with Corian surfaces, and stainless appliances including wall ovens, massive SubZero refrigerator, gas range, and built-in microwave. There’s even a huge new wait-until-you-see-this sunroom, with skylights in its cathedral ceiling, a pretty Palladian window, and French doors out to a large patio and beautiful back yard.

The dining room, with classic china closet and chair rails, and the living room, with its own floor-to-ceiling built-in, and a brick-and-tile, wood-burning fireplace, are at the front of the house. Floor-plan flexibility is an asset: There’s a study-library that works will as a bedroom; a room-sized breakfast “nook” off the kitchen; and an extra-large, carpeted family room with an abundance of built-ins.

Upstairs, the bright west-wing bedroom makes a perfect studio (and indeed was one until recently). There are two full suites: the master, whose elegant bath has a jetted tub, on the first floor; and “second master” above. In addition to three full baths, there are two half-baths (surely a boon to family life).

The basement adds 621 feet of finished space (included in the total above). Beyond a very nice recreation room, there’s tons of workshop/storage space. The attached two-garage has walkup storage above, and there’s an additional, detached two-vehicle garage.

The home at 88 Pond Road, Manchester, is listed for sale at $549,000 by Bill Sprague of Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta. Taxes are $8,750.

Please visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fnkRouueUMX&mls=1 to enjoy a virtual tour. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Bill at 623-1123, 458-0555 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Virtual tour by Mitchell Morrissette, Locksley Consulting.

Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share