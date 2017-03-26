AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:10 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center by Augusta Rescue following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

7:27 a.m., a wallet was recovered on Water Street.

7:54 a.m., a caller from Medical Center Parkway reported criminal mischief.

2:26 p.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported a burglary.

9:29 p.m., a caller from North Chestnut Street reported suspicious activity.

9:33 p.m., a 25-year-old Skowhegan woman was issued a summons at Bridge and North Chestnut streets charging her with operating with license suspended or revoked.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 4:49 p.m., Aaron D. Doherty, 55, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

7:37 p.m., Ronald Eugene Harvey, 73, of Augusta, was arrested at State Street and Memorial Circle on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:48 a.m., Sabrina M. Crocker, 42, of Augusta, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. She was charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Share