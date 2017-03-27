The Maine Department of Transportation will begin a nearly two-month-long bridge surface replacement project April 1 that will restrict traffic to one lane on the Millikens Bridge in Hallowell.

A department advisory said the bridge, at the southern end of the city, will return to its regular traffic pattern May 20.

According to the transportation department, crews will work around the clock to remove and replace the wearing surface of the bridge. Temporary traffic signals will be placed at the north and south ends of the bridge to ensure the fluidity of traffic.

Beginning April 1, the southbound lane will be closed to traffic while crews work. This lane is expected to be open to traffic April 25, when the northbound lane will be closed. That lane is expected to reopen May 20.

