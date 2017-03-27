I am heartbroken to hear about the decision in the House of Representatives on House Joint Resolution 69, which lifts important regulations set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding cruel hunting methods on 76 million acres of federal land in Alaska.

Most other federal lands practice these common sense control policies, and standards like these will protect Alaska’s $2 billion wildlife watching industry. I hope that Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins will vote no on the resolution, or the companion resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 18, when it is on the Senate floor.

These cruel and controversial methods include killing wolf and black bear cubs at their den and trapping grizzly bears with steel-jawed leghold traps and wire snares. These methods are unnecessary and egregious, and the majority of Alaskans oppose these practices.

This land is a refuge that is maintained by taxpayer money, and the Fish and Wildlife Service should be able to regulate what sort of hunting activity is too cruel for federal land. Please call King and Collins now and ask them to vote no on H.J. Res. 69/S.J. Res. 18.

Hope Cruser

Edgecomb

