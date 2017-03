WATERVILLE — Spectrum Generations Muskie Center is planning a day of fun Wednesday, April 12, to Hollywood Casino in Bangor.

Lunch options at the casino include the Take 2 Snack Bar and 99 Hops House.

Van driver Marilyn Welch will leave from the center at 38 Gold St. at 9 a.m.

Spring special transportation cost is $15. To preregister, call 873-4745 or stop by the reception desk.

