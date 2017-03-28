Lincoln Academy’s associate head of school was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger last weekend, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew T. Mullin, 53, of Bristol was arrested Saturday night, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Rand Maker said in an email that the department does not normally confirm or even inquire about a person’s place of employment. However, Maker also said he found “nothing factually wrong” with news media reports identifying Mullin as associate head of school at Lincoln Academy, a private secondary school in Newcastle.

Lincoln Academy’s website features a photograph of Mullin and in a profile states that he began working at the school as a study hall supervisor in 1993. He also worked in the school’s alternative education and social studies departments.

The sheriff’s office said Mullin was involved in a motor vehicle accident about 10:50 p.m. Saturday with another driver, Kim Guptil, 55, of Jefferson, on the Sproul Hill Road in Bristol.

“Mr. Mullin had stopped his 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan in the middle of the roadway and Mr. Guptil stopped his 2016 Hyundai Accent behind Mullin’s vehicle, when Mullin backed into Guptill’s vehicle,” the press release said.

Mullin was taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He was released Sunday on $500 unsecured bail, according to a jail supervisor.

