WINSLOW — A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole Tuesday morning off U.S. Route 201 after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, police said.

Patrick Turgeon, 19, of Sidney, was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 201, also known as Augusta Road, when he swerved to avoid another vehicle whose driver had lost control because of icy road conditions, according to a news release from Winslow police Chief Shawn O’Leary. The crash at 631 Augusta Road, near the Pine View mobile home park, was reported at 7:19 a.m.

Winslow police and fire crews responded, shutting down that portion of the road, which connects with Route 137 near the Donald V. Carter Memorial Bridge. O’Leary said no injuries were reported and no charges will be filed, but Turgeon’s pickup truck was destroyed.

The Central Maine Power Co. utility pole he struck was damaged severely, O’Leary said, and the company said the pole would need to be replaced immediately. Officials initially thought that would mean power being shut off for about three hours while the pole was replaced — turning off traffic lights south of the Sebasticook Bridge — but the company later determined it would not need to cut power.

“While we initially thought we might have to shut down the circuit, we have since been able to isolate the pole so that it can be replaced with no service interruption,” said Gail Rice, a CMP spokeswoman.

