Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness will host The Best Dog on Earth Day event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.

The celebration of dogs and Earth Day will kick off at The Rangeley Inn, where participants can register for a 3-mile run or 2-mile walk. There also will be a 1-mile Kids/Puppy Fun Walk/Run.

All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket and registered participants will receive a tree sapling.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be on hand to provide adoption information, nail trims and more, with a portion of the proceeds from this event donated to the shelter.

Certificates will be awarded in several categories, including best dog trick, best look-a-likes (dog and owner), best tail wagger and more.

For more information or to register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected], or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or [email protected].

