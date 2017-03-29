Colby College’s Center for Small Town Jewish Life will host the third and last in a series of Community Conversations from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Beth Israel Congregation, 291 Main St., Waterville, according to a news release from the center. This event is free and open to the public.

This program will feature Professor Adam Howard and Dr. Alyssa Gray who will talk about the relationship between dignity and wealth.

Community Conversations is a series of three discussions bringing together Waterville faith and community institutions with Colby faculty and students to discuss major issues of common concern. The theme for the 2016-2017 year has been wealth, and each conversation has featured two thought-leaders — one Jewish and one secular — in conversation with each other, followed by group discussions with the members of both Colby and Waterville communities over coffee and dessert, catered this time by Acadia Cakes of Waterville.

Gray is the Emily S. and Rabbi Bernard H. Mehlman Chairwoman in Rabbinics and Professor of Codes and Responsa Literature at HUC-JIR in New York. She received her PhD with distinction in Talmud and Rabbinics from the Jewish Theological Seminary, and also earned an LLM in Jewish law from the Hebrew University Faculty of Law. Gray takes particular interest in wealth, poverty and charity in classical and medieval rabbinic literature.

Adam Howard is Professor of Education and director of the Education Program at Colby College. His research and writing focus on social class issues in education, with a particular focus on privilege and elite education. He is author of “Learning Privilege: Lessons of Power and Identity in Affluent Schooling,” co-author (with 23 of his undergraduate students) of “Negotiating Privilege and Identity in Educational Contexts,” and co-editor (with Rubén Gaztambide-Fernández) of “Educating Elites: Class Privilege and Educational Advantage.”

The program is sponsored by the Center for Small Town Jewish Life and the Wexner Alumni Collaboration Grants, and co-sponsored by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, Oak Institute, Center for Arts and Humanities, and the Goldfarb Center at Colby College.

For more information about Community Conversations, contact the Center for Small Town Jewish Life at [email protected], or visit http://www.colby.edu/jewishlife/.

