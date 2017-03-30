Clinton Elementary will hold kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 4.
To schedule an appointment, call 426-2181.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form
Call the school to schedule an appointment.
Clinton Elementary will hold kindergarten registration on Thursday, May 4.
To schedule an appointment, call 426-2181.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.