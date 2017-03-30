Kents Hill School will present “Head Hunter,” an exhibition of sculptural steel masks by Alex Bard.

An artists reception is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the Gruss-Bard Gallery at the Bibby and Harold Alfond Dining Commons. The exhibit will be on display through April 28.

Self-guided viewing will be available 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekends by chance or appointment.

“My work elevates often overlooked, everyday experiences and reimagines them into a personal language of objects. I combine common materials in unconventional ways, for example, either by suspending textiles within steel or by sewing steel onto textiles. I see everything as meaningful and impactful, no matter how it’s significance is ordinarily perceived,” Bard said, according to a news release from the school.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email Babs Wheelden at [email protected]

