AUGUSTA — A Holistic Mystic Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Le Calumet Club, 334 West River Road.

Those who attend can meet with a psychic medium, have a massage, get advice from non- traditional healers. Talk with spiritualists, shaman’s, clairvoyants, tarot and other card readers.

An animal communicator also will be available, bring a picture or description of the pet.

Visit artists and craftsmen with new age items, Native American work, metaphysical supplies, divination tools, gems, stones, oils and herbs and more.

Admission will cost $5, individual services are priced separately.

For more information, contact Mary Alderman at 446-7868 [email protected]

