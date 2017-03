Jim Russell and daughters Molly and Emily Russell were ice fishing March 18 in front of Robert Russell’s house on Cobbossee Lake.

While waiting for flags they decided to build a snowman, which then turned into a caterpillar, which snowballed into a serpent, or as they named it “The Cobbossee Lake Monster.” This creation took five hours to complete.

From left are Molly, Emily and Jim Russell with "The Cobbossee Lake Monster," which was 25 to 30 feet long. Contributed photo Contributed photo Emily Russell works on "The Cobbossee Lake Monster." Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share