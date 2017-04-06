The Clinton Historical Society honored Russell Labelle, 97, as Clinton’s oldest citizen in a ceremony held at Shawmut Chapel. Clinton Town Manager Pam Violette presented Labelle with the town’s Boston Post Cane.

Many family members and friends attended the event, including Labelle Sr.’s wife, children and three of his brothers.

Clinton Historical Society recently presented Russell Labelle, 97, of Clinton, with the town's Boston Post Cane. From left are Clinton Historical Society President Buddy Frost, Russell Labelle Sr. with his wife Hannah Labelle, and Clinton Town Manager Pam Violette. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The couple have four children, Candace Labelle Warren, Russell Labelle Jr., Todd Labelle and Paul Labelle.

Share