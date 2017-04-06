The Clinton Historical Society honored Russell Labelle, 97, as Clinton’s oldest citizen in a ceremony held at Shawmut Chapel. Clinton Town Manager Pam Violette presented Labelle with the town’s Boston Post Cane.
Many family members and friends attended the event, including Labelle Sr.’s wife, children and three of his brothers.
The couple have four children, Candace Labelle Warren, Russell Labelle Jr., Todd Labelle and Paul Labelle.
