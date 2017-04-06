Ryan McGillivray of Sports Turf Specialties spreads black sand over Hadlock Field on Saturday, March 19, 2017. The black sand absorbs the heat from the sun and helps to melt the snow faster. It’s working. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

2017

Opening day: ?
Rainy weather postponed the Sea Dogs’ originally-scheduled home opener against the Reading Fightin Phils Thursday evening. The Sea Dogs are instead expected to open their season with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, April 7, but more rain is in the forecast.

Fans at Hadlock Field dance to the music between innings during the Sea Dogs’ home opener Thursday, April 14, 2016 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Staff photo by Derek Davis

2016

Opening day: Thursday, April 14
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 56 degrees
Sea Dogs win 8-5 over the Hartford Yard Goats – read the story.
“The game started in brilliant sunshine under blue skies and a temperature of 49 degrees,” wrote staff writer Glenn Jordan in his report of 2016’s home opener.

Two to 3 inches of fresh snow covers Slugger at Hadlock Field Thursday morning, April 9, 2015. It was to be the team’s Opening Day. Staff photo by John Patriquin

2015

Opening day: Saturday, April 11
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 54 degrees
Sea Dogs split a doubleheader with a 4-2 win and a 9-0 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils – read the story.
A snowy winter postponed the Sea Dogs’ first two scheduled games at Hadlock in 2015. The Portland Jetport recorded a snow depth of 7 inches remaining on the ground at the start of April, and another 1.5 inches of new snow fell on April 9, 2015, the original scheduled date for the season’s home opener.

Sean Coyle of the Portland Sea Dogs tags out Corey Wimberly of the New Britain Rock Cats, who was attempting to go from second to third on a grounder to short in the first inning Thursday April 10, 2014. Portland won its home opener, 6-4. Staff photo by Derek Davis

2014

Opening day: Thursday, April 10
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees
Sea Dogs win 6-4 over the New Britain Rock Cats – read the story.
Seasonal temperatures in the high 40s felt much more bitter with steady 20 mph winds gusting up to 30 mph during the game. Many players took to the field wearing long underwear and balaclavas under their uniforms.

Will Latimer of the Portland Sea Dogs takes the field during introductions Thursday, April 4, 2013 at Hadlock Field. It was opening day for the team’s 20th season in Portland, and 5,447 fans were on hand for the game against the Trenton Thunder. The skies were sunny but the wind was chilly. Staff photo by Gabe Souza

2013

Opening day: Thursday, April 4
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 13-5 to the Trenton Thunder – read the story.
The April 4, 2013 season opener debuted a newly-renovated playing field at Hadlock, but the new surface “did Portland little good,” reported Kevin Thomas. “The Sea Dogs committed five errors.”

Bill and Liz Burgess of Augusta, pictured here in the Hadlock Field stands on April 12, 2012, have attended 19 Portland Sea Dogs Opening Day games. Their grandson, Devin Tardif, who is 4 years old, has attended five Opening Day games. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

2012

Opening day: Thursday, April 12
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 57 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 5-1 to the Binghamton Mets – read the story.
In the 2012 opener, Portland actually had 9 hits to the Mets’ 7, but only one of those – a homer from Juan Carlos Linares – resulted in a run.
Columnist Steve Solloway reported “the Sea Dogs announced a crowd of 5,227. After the fifth inning, maybe 1,000 remained. By the ninth inning, there were a couple of hundred. They clutched their free blankets, a first-time giveaway that was very much appreciated.”

Sea Dogs shortstop Ryan Dent grabs his glove before the start of the season home opener Thursday, April 7, 2011 at Hadlock Field. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

2011

Opening day: Thursday, April 7
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 47 degrees
Sea Dogs win 4-3 over the Reading Phillies – read the story.
A 6-inch snowstorm on April 1, 2011 caused some anxiety during spring training, and a morning low of 22 degrees on opening day made for a chilly start to the season, but by the time the first pitch was thrown, the temperature had warmed to a balmy 42 degrees.

Jose Iglesias of the Portland Sea Dogs is greeted Thursday night after scoring in the fifth inning against the Trenton Thunder in the home opener at Hadlock Field on Thursday, April 9, 2010. Iglesias doubled – the first Portland hit of the game – and scored on Jason Place’s single. Staff photo by John Ewing

2010

Opening day: Thursday, April 9
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 50 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 4-2 to the Trenton Thunder – read the story.
The 2010 home opener lasted 11 innings before Trenton’s Damon Sublett shot a 2-run homer to clinch the game.

2009

Opening day: Thursday, April 9
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 50 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 3-0 to the Connecticut Defenders
Junichi Tazawa took the mound for the first time as a Sea Dog in the 2009 home opener. Tazawa went on to be an Eastern League All-Star and was later promoted to the Red Sox that August.

Portland Sea Dog fans left to right, Peter Anastosopoulos, his grandson Christopher Paul Anastosopoulos and
Jim Krause before the start of the opening game for the Portland Sea Dog’s at Hadlock Field on April 11, 2008. Staff photo by Tim Greenway

2008

Opening day: Friday, April 11
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 3-1 to the New Britain Rock Cats
Light rain and temperatures in the mid-40s made for bitter conditions, and the Sea Dogs were nearly shut out by future major leaguer Anthony Swarzak, who pitched for the Rock Cats.

Chris Fuller uses a high pressure hose to clean snow and ice from the seating areas at Portland’s Hadlock Field on Easter Sunday, April 8, 2007. Staff photo by John Ewing

2007

Opening day: Monday, April 9
High temperature at Portland Jetport: 43 degrees
Sea Dogs lose 8-6 to the New Britain Rock Cats
The 2007 home opener was postponed for four consecutive games after a late-season snowstorm dropped over a foot of snow on Portland on April 4th and 5th, 2007. Sports columnist Steve Solloway reported that the game started mere “hours after the last of the snow was removed from Hadlock Field.”

