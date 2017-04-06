2017

Opening day: ?

Rainy weather postponed the Sea Dogs’ originally-scheduled home opener against the Reading Fightin Phils Thursday evening. The Sea Dogs are instead expected to open their season with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, April 7, but more rain is in the forecast.

2016

Opening day: Thursday, April 14

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 56 degrees

Sea Dogs win 8-5 over the Hartford Yard Goats – read the story.

“The game started in brilliant sunshine under blue skies and a temperature of 49 degrees,” wrote staff writer Glenn Jordan in his report of 2016’s home opener.

2015

Opening day: Saturday, April 11

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 54 degrees

Sea Dogs split a doubleheader with a 4-2 win and a 9-0 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils – read the story.

A snowy winter postponed the Sea Dogs’ first two scheduled games at Hadlock in 2015. The Portland Jetport recorded a snow depth of 7 inches remaining on the ground at the start of April, and another 1.5 inches of new snow fell on April 9, 2015, the original scheduled date for the season’s home opener.

2014

Opening day: Thursday, April 10

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees

Sea Dogs win 6-4 over the New Britain Rock Cats – read the story.

Seasonal temperatures in the high 40s felt much more bitter with steady 20 mph winds gusting up to 30 mph during the game. Many players took to the field wearing long underwear and balaclavas under their uniforms.

2013

Opening day: Thursday, April 4

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 13-5 to the Trenton Thunder – read the story.

The April 4, 2013 season opener debuted a newly-renovated playing field at Hadlock, but the new surface “did Portland little good,” reported Kevin Thomas. “The Sea Dogs committed five errors.”

2012

Opening day: Thursday, April 12

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 57 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 5-1 to the Binghamton Mets – read the story.

In the 2012 opener, Portland actually had 9 hits to the Mets’ 7, but only one of those – a homer from Juan Carlos Linares – resulted in a run.

Columnist Steve Solloway reported “the Sea Dogs announced a crowd of 5,227. After the fifth inning, maybe 1,000 remained. By the ninth inning, there were a couple of hundred. They clutched their free blankets, a first-time giveaway that was very much appreciated.”

2011

Opening day: Thursday, April 7

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 47 degrees

Sea Dogs win 4-3 over the Reading Phillies – read the story.

A 6-inch snowstorm on April 1, 2011 caused some anxiety during spring training, and a morning low of 22 degrees on opening day made for a chilly start to the season, but by the time the first pitch was thrown, the temperature had warmed to a balmy 42 degrees.

2010

Opening day: Thursday, April 9

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 50 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 4-2 to the Trenton Thunder – read the story.

The 2010 home opener lasted 11 innings before Trenton’s Damon Sublett shot a 2-run homer to clinch the game.

2009

Opening day: Thursday, April 9

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 50 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 3-0 to the Connecticut Defenders

Junichi Tazawa took the mound for the first time as a Sea Dog in the 2009 home opener. Tazawa went on to be an Eastern League All-Star and was later promoted to the Red Sox that August.

2008

Opening day: Friday, April 11

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 53 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 3-1 to the New Britain Rock Cats

Light rain and temperatures in the mid-40s made for bitter conditions, and the Sea Dogs were nearly shut out by future major leaguer Anthony Swarzak, who pitched for the Rock Cats.

2007

Opening day: Monday, April 9

High temperature at Portland Jetport: 43 degrees

Sea Dogs lose 8-6 to the New Britain Rock Cats

The 2007 home opener was postponed for four consecutive games after a late-season snowstorm dropped over a foot of snow on Portland on April 4th and 5th, 2007. Sports columnist Steve Solloway reported that the game started mere “hours after the last of the snow was removed from Hadlock Field.”

