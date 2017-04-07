A Farmington man was arrested Friday and charged with killing his infant son 38 years ago in Brunswick, marking the oldest unsolved homicide case Maine State Police have ever resolved.

The arrest of Burton “Ben” Hagar, 62, followed an indictment on the charges by a Cumberland County Grand Jury, according to a news release Friday by Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. Hagar was arrested just before noon Friday at his home on Marvel Street in Farmington by Maine State Police detectives and taken to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington.

Hagar was expected to make first appearance in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland on Wednesday at 1 p.m., McCausland said.

Hagar’s 4-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, was found unresponsive in the family’s 16 School St. apartment in Brunswick and died later at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick on May 9, 1979.

McCausland the baby’s death originally was investigated as a result of SIDS — sudden infant death syndrome — but Maine State Police detectives “reopened the case quietly” in 1991. During the past year, police detectives “gathered new information about the death and coordinated the investigation with the new Unsolved Homicide Unit, which led to the Attorney General’s Office presenting the case to the grand jury this week,” McCausland said.

In an interview, McCausland refused to comment further on what led police to reopen the case, saying any further information would come out in court.

Col. Robert Williams, chief of the Maine State Police, praised the new investigative unit with bringing charges in its first case.

“There are more than 100 Maine unsolved homicides and the new unit is reviewing each case,” Williams said in the release. “The hard work of this dedicated group from Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office have brought this first unsolved homicide to this point, and there will be other success stories as their work continues.”

McCausland said the new Unsolved Homicide Unit has been fully staffed since February 2016.

